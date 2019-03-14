Mayor Stevens Mokgalapa addresses the media about service delivery in the City of Tshwane following his recent visit to communities in both region 5 and 7. Picture: Rapula Moatshe

Pretoria - Tshwane mayor Stevens Mokgalapa has reiterated his call for service delivery to be rolled out with a sense of urgency. He was addressing the media at Tshwane House following his recent visit to communities located in both region five and seven.

He said joblessness was one of the biggest problem faced by people in the Refilwe and Bronkhorspruit areas.

"There is much hope. We have to make sure we create job opportunities in Nkangala industrial," Mokgalapa said.

At the height of its operation, the industrial park would employ at least 6000 people.

However, the situation changed over the years with the number being dramatically reduced to 2000.

"What we are going to do to revitalise the Nkangala industrial to make it more functional so that it can create jobs?

"We need to revitalise it.

"The Department of Trade Industry has made funds available for that," Mokgalapa said.

The industrial park was still under the authority of the Mpumalanga Economic Development Agency.

The City, according to the mayor, needed to work together with the agency to roll out services to the people.

During his recent visits to the communities, Mokgalapa made known that his administration was about accelerating services through hard work.

He had been to Refilwe, where he visited a newly-built state-of-the-art clinic, the vandalised R70 million stadium and a new reservoir project.

Very soon, a new library will soon be opened in the township.

Mokgalapa said the installation of bulk infrastructure and dealing with the backlog of electricity and water provision in the area was also a problem.

Pretoria News