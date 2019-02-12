Picture: Jonisayi W Maromo/African News Agency (ANA)

Pretoria - Newly-elected mayor of Tshwane Stevens Mokgalapa has vowed to investigate irregular expenditure incurred in the multi-million rand GladAfrica tender and hold accountable implicated individuals. He announced on Tuesday during a special council sitting at Sammy Marks Council Chamber after he was declared the new mayor after his nomination into the position was uncontested.

Mokgalapa, who recently told the Pretoria News that he will settle controversies around the GladAfrica tender within a week in office, said the "contract will be investigated, recovered where possible and any implicated persons will be held accountable to the full extent of the law".

"Depending on the review of the GladAfrica contract I will explore all legal avenues to minimise associated risks for the city, including extracting the City from the contract.

"I will ensure senior managers are held to the very highest standard that is required through an intense performance management system that I will review upon taking office.

"The City Manager will account to me, and I will not relent," he said.

He said he will soon announce his mayoral committee to assist him to keep his promises to the people of Tshwane.

"The mayoral committee will be hard working and dedicated. I will also hold them accountable with a rigorous performance management system to ensure they serve the residents of Tshwane with distinction," he said.

To City residents he promised to improve service delivery for all and "overcome years of ANC mismanagement".

"We should however never forget the context of where we find ourselves. When the DA and coalition partners took over this city in 2016 we inhered a broken city. I have been fully briefed by the previous mayor Msimanga," Mokgalapa said.

Pretoria News