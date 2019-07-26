Municipal workers block Madiba Street and vow to return to the CBD to shutdown Tshwane House on Monday. Picture: James Mahlokwane

Pretoria - Disgruntled municipal workers in Madiba Street caused another traffic jam this afternoon marching to Tshwane House to demand an 18% increases that has been given to senior managers since 2017. Traffic in the city centre has been backed-up for hours.

These workers responsible for service delivery in various departments, said the City of Tshwane failed to commit itself to giving them the increase it unfairly gave undeserving senior managers.

Leading the crowd was South Africa Municipal Workers Union (Samwu) Tshwane regional secretary Mpho Tladinyane who said they will come back to shutdown Tshwane House on Monday morning.

Samwu said workers were disappointed that after mayor Stevens Mokgalapa and MMC for human capital management and shared services Richard Moheta promised to resolve this issue today but no commitment was made.

“The mayor delegated Moheta to meet with us and we went to that meeting expecting to hear if the City was going to give us the 18% and when was it going to do so but Maheta couldn’t answer those questions.

“That’s why we are so angry with our members who gathered outside for the duration of the meeting. They were disappointed to learn that Maheta tried to come up with technicalities to avoid addressing these two critical questions.

“Listen, we know that the City does have the money because people in the Human Resource Department and the Finance Department told us that the money is there.

"Why the City doesn't want to pay these workers as is fair we don’t know.

"However, we are going to make sure Tshwane House is not operational on Monday.”

Pretoria News