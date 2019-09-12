Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said he will support efforts to curb selling of drugs to schoolchildren in Pretoria.

Pretoria - MEC for Education Panyaza Lesufi said he often received calls from schools to sign off the expulsion of pupils who were caught in the web of drugs. Lesufi, addressing the Tshwane Anti-Drug Movement pre-launch at Tshwane House last night, said he hoped the initiative would curb the problem of drugs in schools and help protect the future of children.

The movement was conceived as a response to the death of Tshwane taxi driver Jabu Baloyi at the hands of a suspected dealer in the CBD two weeks ago, and will be launched in November.

“I hope the movement will strengthen the organisations as the first step to tackling the problem. I endorse you; I will support you and let’s strengthen this movement because we can’t be defeated by cowards,” Lesufi said.

Lesufi said the police on their own had failed to ensure that schoolchildren did not become hooked on drugs.

Similarly, he urged law enforcement agencies to play their part, adding that the department would support them.

The event was attended by civil society organisations, embassies, faith-based organisations, non-profit organisations, law enforcement agencies and the public. Minister of Justice and Correctional Services Ronald Lamola and Tshwane District SAPS commissioner General Daniel Mthombeni were also present.

ANC regional chairperson Dr Kgosi Maepa said it was important for stakeholders to join forces and fight the scourge together. “We all agree that drugs are a problem in the city. We need to co-ordinate ourselves in a movement that will fight drugs,"

“Drugs are affecting people you know, so we all have to come together to fight the scourge. Baloyi (the taxi driver) wanted us to tackle this problem. Be involved because tomorrow it might be your child,” he said.

Pretoria News