Tshwane pupils speak up about going back to school

Pretoria - 1. Masego Mphela, Grade 12, Hoërskool FH Odendaal: I feel quite relieved because matric is quite hectic and we’ll need all the time and assistance that we can get. But I am also worried about our health because of Covid-19. We still as a country aren’t in the clear yet. We have seen in other countries such as France that kids went back to school and cases increased. During the lockdown I’ve been studying and completing the work that my school has been giving us, binge-watching my TV shows, sleeping, eating, working out with my mother and playing cards with her as well. The good thing is that I get to spend time with family because when I’m at school and everyone’s at work we really don’t get to have quality time together. I also sleep as much as I want. The bad thing is that I miss my friends and living normally without restrictions and always having to be cautious.

2. Heather van Druten, Grade 12, Eduplex High School:

I’m a bit nervous because obviously it puts my family and I at risk, but I’m sure my school is doing everything they can to protect us. I feel that it is necessary to go back in order for me to achieve the best results that I can at the end of matric.

During the lockdown I do mostly projects and homework, but I make time to relax every now and then.

The good of being home is I can do things in my own time. The bad thing is that there is no separation from schoolwork and home.

3. Bontle Nxumalo, Grade 12, Southdowns College:

We are still in the middle of a global pandemic, and the number of confirmed cases is continuing to grow.

Therefore I am very anxious for everyone’s health and safety. I wish it wasn’t so soon.

However, I do understand that there is a lot of content we need to cover. I do appreciate getting back into the traditional school set-up with a teacher standing in front of a board and classmates beside me.

During the lockdown I rediscovered a video game called Dance Central on YouTube which I think I can safely say was enough of a workout to replace this year’s hockey season.

There’s also an ’80s dance aerobics video I’ve been obsessed with since the beginning of the year and I finally had time to learn it. I had 50 or more consecutive movie nights, had fun with make-up, and hopped on the bandwagon by taking the mirror outside for pictures.

However, I’d be lying if I said I don’t miss the structure school gives to my life.

I hope for my peers to choose to see this unexpected turn of events as a lesson on the uncertainty real life will present us with we won’t always have control and sometimes all we can do is do our best.

On being at home, I love being guilt-free about sleeping. I’m lucky enough to go to a school signed on to an online platform that allows lessons to be recorded.

4. Nils Pabst, Grade 7, Water-kloof House Preparatory School:

I’m extremely excited about going back to school, as long as we practise physical distancing and keep the hygiene standard up.

I realise that the school environment is going to be different from before lockdown, but it is still the school that I love.

I have been doing schoolwork and I have been bonding with my family.

I’ve been trying to exercise, but it’s been very limited.

The good of being at home is sleeping in, learning new skills and bonding with my family.

The bad thing is living in each other’s space isn’t always easy, as well as not being able to see my friends and extended family.

5. Siqalo Nkabinde, Grade 7, Laerskool Derdepoort:

I’m very excited to be going back to school because it’s been a while since we went to school and being home sometimes is tiring as we wake up to the same routine every day and it gets boring.

I also miss my friends and I can’t wait to finish Grade 7 and head to high school.

I’ve been spending a lot of time with my family, playing soccer during the day to keep fit and in the evening have a study session and I also get to sleep till late.

The good of being at home is I get a lot of free time and I can sleep until late and not worry about having to wake up for anything.

I get the time to learn to do new things like baking and cooking with my mom and also watch educational programmes on TV and to relax.

The bad thing about being home is that I never really get to enjoy being a senior as it is my last year in primary school.

I wanted to get to learn more and I was looking forward to joining the 2020 athletes but it didn’t happen because of the lockdown and I miss my friends from school.

6. Matlhatsi Lamola, Grade 7, Boikhantsho Primary School:

I actually feel very happy but at the same time I am scared. I thought being at home was going to be fun, just like the school holidays. But after three weeks I got bored. I miss seeing my friends and teachers and being a senior at school.

At first I was just relaxing and enjoying being at home, just like normal school holidays. Then my friends and I opened a WhatsApp group where we shared school notes and did revision. I also watched a lot of TV and practised dancing and singing in front of the mirror.

I really enjoyed sleeping and having some time to myself and for my family. I could also watch all the movies and soapies I‘ve always wanted to watch, especially because TV always repeats stuff.

I also spent quality time with my family and bonded.

The bad thing was that sometimes I felt cooped up and needed some time with my school friends. And sometimes spending too much time with family makes us fight because we are in each other’s spaces.

7. Omphile Monkedi, Grade 7, Waterkloof House Preparatory School:

I’m excited to get back to school to see my teachers and friends and all in all I’m just excited to be back with the school family.

During the lockdown period I’ve been doing school work, I also read some books. I did a lot of exercise and I practised my favourite sport, football.

The good thing about being at home is that I get to spend some quality time with my family and the bad thing is that I can’t see my friends both from my school and other schools.

I think being disciplined and working hard will take you a long way, and I definitely think I can get the marks I was hoping for.

* For the latest on the Covid-19 outbreak, visit IOL's #Coronavirus trend page.



** If you think you have been exposed to the Covid-19 virus, please call the 24-hour hotline on 0800 029 999 or visit sacoronavirus.co.za

Pretoria News