Tshwane, Samwu to meet on proposal for Covid-19 danger allowance

Pretoria - The South African Municipal Workers Union (Samwu) and the City of Tshwane would on Friday hold a meeting to discuss the recently mooted proposal to pay a Covid-19 allowance to workers under a threat of contracting the virus. The City's administrator Mpho Nawa said discussions would take place at a local labour forum, which was set up to deal with labour-related matters. Nawa said similar demands have also been made by workers in the City of Joburg. "Our attitude is that cities like Johannesburg have also come on board and so we also have to look at what is stable. We have engaged the South African Local Government Association to check what is the frame of this so that we don't go with something that is different from what others are doing, but I suppose we are committed to come on board," he said. The scheduled meeting came after parties postponed it last week.

Nawa said that so far the City has had "a very productive meeting with the workers' unions".

He was not in a position to disclose the offer likely to be put by the employer on the table.

"I would not be able to give you the figures. They have made a presentation and we have set up a labour forum. We were supposed to meet last week on Friday but they postponed the meeting," he said.

Samwu's regional secretary Mpho Tladinyane said the union proposed a payment of R250 per day capped at R 3 000 per month.

The agenda for Friday's meeting would include response by the employer on the proposal made by Samwu on the Covid-19 allowance, organisational structure, capacity of employees and insourcing of security guards.

Tladinyane said the union held the view that a Covid-19 allowance should be treated the same as a danger allowance and must be paid to all workers at the forefront of rendering essential services for putting their lives at risk.

In an internal memorandum to workers, the Independent Municipal and Allied Trade Union indicated that it would take part in the meeting and that workers would subsequently receive updates on the matter.

"Covid-19 must be taken seriously, your safety is our priority. Please remain home until we confirm the employer is ready to receive you back safely," the union said.

