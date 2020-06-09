Tshwane set to increase price of electricity, water by 6%

Pretoria - Tshwane residents can expect to fork out more money for municipal services with effect from the new financial year starting on July 1. This was according to the City's draft budget for 2020/2021, also known as the medium-term revenue and expenditure framework, which proposed a tariff increase of 6.3% for electricity. On the other hand, the revenue for water services can be expected to increase by 6% and the bulk purchases for water increased by 6.6% in line with the Rand Water tariff increment. According to the proposal, the City would be considerate to poor households registered under the indigents programme as they would be granted 12kl water and 100kwh free of charge. The electricity increment was based on the municipal tariff guidelines increase and benchmarks consultations paper published on March 20 this year.

The City said sanitation charges would increase by 6.6% in line with the water tariff, adding that the service was calculated according to the percentage of water discharged.

Residents can also expect to dig deeper into their pockets for refuse removal, which was likely to see a tariff increase of 6%.

In terms of the draft budget, all properties are not charged any property rates on the first R150 000 of the value and registered indigents pay no property rates.

The report said: "Furthermore the social package will be extended to all properties valued at R150 000 and below. Rebates to pensioners and the disabled remain unchanged."

The City cautioned that the draft budget was not cast in stone, saying it could still be refined based on inputs from different stakeholders after it was published for a 30-day public consultation on the municipal website.

Head administrator Mpho Nawa recently urged residents to participate in policy review by submitting comments or objections to the City's valuation roll for the period July 1 2020 to June 30 2024.

Those who wanted to make inputs should either be property owners or any interested persons and must do so before or on June 26 at 12:00.

In terms of the draft budget the City would table an operating revenue of R37.3 billion, projected to escalate to R41.6 billion in 2022/2023.

The report said: "The operating expenditure amounts to R37.3 billion, an increase of 5.3% against the 2019/2020 original budget, resulting in a surplus of R1.2 million for the 2020/2021 financial year."

It further stated that the total draft capital budget amounted to R3.9bn for the 2020/21, R3.5bn and R3.7bn for 2021/2022 and for 2022/2023, respectively.

