Pretoria - Founder of Mamelodi Lager, Melusi Hlempu, is one of the exhibitors that will be looking for long lasting solutions to sustain his business during the two-day Tshwane Trade and Investment Summit. The event takes place next month, and self-funded Hlempu said he hoped the summit would untangle the “red-tape” and “bottle-neck” hindering his growth as a craftsman and brewer.

“Look, we need more partnerships and investment from the city in order to thrive. I can create 40 direct jobs immediately. It might not seem like a lot but those jobs will in turn have a ripple effect on creating other jobs,” he said.

Yesterday, Executive Mayor Stevens Mokgalapa set the mood for the summit, taking place on the September 17 and 18 at the the CSIR Convention Centre. He promised a thought- provoking summit, with economic discourse and executable ideas.

“This is all part of the government’s interventions geared at boosting economic growth and creating much-needed jobs as the unemployment rate has recently reached an all-time high,” said Mokgalapa.

The summit will include policymakers, business and experts, to promote Tshwane as a preferred destination for investments.

It is an effort to meet the R10 billion investment target the city set itself to achieve by the end of this term and is aligned to the National Development Plan and build-up to the Presidential Investment Conference on November 7 and 8.

The theme for the summit is “Partnering for development: An investor-friendly capital City”.

“To make Tshwane an attractive investment destination, we need to partner with other organisations, both public and private, for the benefit of our residents,” said Mokgalapa.

The programme aims to showcase bankable projects within five priority sectors, among them automotive and components, agro-processing, energy, including renewable sources, property and construction and tourism.

“We will be showcasing 18 projects with an estimated value of over R126bn, and in excess of 700 000 job opportunities. These of course are short, medium to long-term projects. We will be releasing a project book that will give further details on these projects at the summit.”

The keynote address will be delivered by the Minister of Trade and Industry Ibrahim Patel.

An exhibition hall will showcase corporate and government agencies, and highlight 10 SMMEs that have benefited from working with Tshwane Economic Development Agency and City of Tshwane in recent years.

As the driving force behind these investments, Tshwane Economic Development Agency chief executive Solly Mogaladi said he hoped to increase the rand value of investments attracted to the city of Tshwane, increase exports from Tshwane and facilitate business-to-business linkages that will lead to new investments and jobs for the capital city.

“We recognise that we have set ourselves an audacious target, but we believe it is achievable. Our agency has already secured 70% of that target. What this means is that we’re on track to deliver to the residents of our city. The inflow of investment will ultimately benefit them in terms of jobs and business opportunities,” concluded Mokgalapa.

