DA Provincial leader John Moodey, MMC for Utility Services Abel Tau and some officials during their visit to Rooiwal wastewater treatment plant. Picture: Oupa Mokoena African News Agency (ANA)

Pretoria - Utility Services MMC Abel Tau and some senior municipal managers are expected to face tough questions regarding the water problem in Hammanskraal when they appear before Parliament’s portfolio committee on Tuesday. The meeting is to take place in the wake of the visit by portfolio committee members and the Deputy Minister of Water and Sanitation David Mahlobo to Rooiwal wastewater treatment plant last week.

Tau and DA provincial leader John Moodey yesterday went to the plant to inspect the work done to alleviate the problem of dirty and unsafe water supplied to the Hammanskraal residents.

Tau expressed disappointment that the problem had been compounded despite the Hammanskraal water system being declared a disaster in 2011.

The municipality has since ensured that repair work at the plant was started to prevent sludge flowing from the plant into the Apies River, he said.

“The security situation has improved drastically. The real cause of the problem is here and, if we treat the problem where it is, we won’t have to deal with the symptoms downstream.”

Asked about when residents could expect to have clean water, Tau said: “The issue of nitrates will take a bit of time. The nitrates can be detrimental, especially to frail people and little children.”

“For the first time I can say soon and that soon would be as early as next year,” Tau said.

He stressed that work to clean water must be made consistently with the national department “so that whenever we pronounce it should be clear that no one is playing games here”.

“We have a memorandum of understanding with Magalies Water utility to give us 12 kilolitres of water and we want to push that up to 30 to 34 kilolitres,” Tau said.

The municipality continued to use tankers to provide drinking water to the area, but Tau said residents could use tap water with caution for other household chores. “Let’s use it for everything else. We can use it for washing and watering,” he said.

Moodey warned that should the water problem not be resolved it could spell disaster for people in the near future. “If this thing is left unattended we will have a disaster within five to 10 years from here, and that is something that is going to cost billions more to fix than what it could cost us to fix it now,” he said.

He said the visit was part of his responsibility in an oversight role in the governance of the DA-run municipalities.

“Much of the problem that we have with water in Hammanskraal is one we inherited. It is not something that has just happened now. It goes back to early 2000s,” Moodey said.

He called for the national government to lend a hand in solving the problem by providing a bailout in order for a lasting solution to be found.

Moodey said the City of Tshwane’s priority was to supply clean water to taps in Hammanskraal in the near future.

“The reservoirs have been cleaned and piping and everything else leading to the reservoirs has been sorted out,” he said.

He reiterated that the municipality was dealing with addressing challenges of the sludge from the plant into the Apies River.

However, he said it would be a very expensive venture to finally provide clean water to Hammanskraal residents.

Moodey said the City needed to expand the facility and have forward-looking plans for it.

Pretoria News