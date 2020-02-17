Tshwane to fertilise fresh produce market









THE Tshwane Fresh Produce Market is believed to be on the brink of collapse due to lack of maintenance. Thobile Mathonsi African News Agency (ANA) Pretoria - The City of Tshwane has disputed claims that its fresh produce market is on the brink of collapse. However, the City said it was working on a turnaround process to re-establish the market to its former glory. The landmark market, which is turning 102 this year, is deteriorating, according to the Institute for Market Agents of South Africa. The organisation said this was despite the market being the second largest in South Africa, with an annual turnover of approximately R3 billion. It makes about R150 million a year for Tshwane in ad valorem commission, but only receives around R3m annually for maintenance, according to the entity.

That represents 0.1% of the market’s turnover and 2% of the municipality’s income generated by the market.

In addition, it said, banana ripening facilities and refrigeration equipment had not been maintained for a decade or more.

“Maintenance that would have cost a couple of hundred thousand rand a year will now lead to repairs costing millions,” said Julian van der Nat, chairperson of the institute.

In a bid to reverse the situation, the institute’s Tshwane branch met the City, Potatoes South Africa, representatives of independent market agencies and the Agricultural Produce Marketing Council.

Agricultural business chamber Agbiz mediated the meeting. “We want to convey the message that the market is on the brink of collapse.

"We want to assist the authorities to return the market to being a proud asset of the City.

“The fact that we were able to listen to each other and elucidate problems at all levels is already a step closer to a solution. A solution is not going to be easy. We’ve set up a committee to manage the process,” Van der Nat said.

But City spokesperson Lindela Mashigo said the claim that R3m was allocated for the market’s maintenance was incorrect. “The money was allocated to capital expenditure in 2019/20. “As for repairs and maintenance, group property management informed the market there was sufficient budget to meet the market's repairs and maintenance requirements.”

Mashigo said failure to do proper repairs and maintenance had nothing to do with the budget and seemed to be due to procurement processes that were protracted and slow.

He said the market in partnership with other stakeholders established a task team to develop and fast-track implementation of interventions to turn around the market.

“Development of the action plan will be finalised within the next four weeks,” Mashigo said.

The action plan would have clear time lines spelling out interventions expected to be successfully implemented in short (within 12 months), medium (1 to 3 years) and long term (more than 3 years).

