Chairperson of the association, Bronwen Cadle de Ponte, said the annual showcase was necessary and critical to set the tone as many tourism buyers start preparing to participate in tourism at the beginning of the year.
The association invited tourism buyers and stakeholders to showcase their businesses and services they have to offer.
These included local hotels, guest houses, game reserves, beauty spas and tourism destinations.
Activities began with an informative packaging workshop aimed at demonstrating the importance of packaging in tourism and its positive influence and opportunities in the economy of the capital.