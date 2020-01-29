Tshwane Tourism Association sees key players at CSIR showcasing offers









Guests at the Tourism showcase 2020 enjoy a 20-minute relaxing massage by Mangwanani Valley therapists during the Tshwane Tourism Association Expo held at the CSIR. Thobile Mathonsi African News Agency (ANA) Pretoria - The Tshwane Tourism Association brought together key industry role-players at the CSIR to showcase what they had to offer as they gear up to increase tourism attractions in the capital city this year. Chairperson of the association, Bronwen Cadle de Ponte, said the annual showcase was necessary and critical to set the tone as many tourism buyers start preparing to participate in tourism at the beginning of the year. The association invited tourism buyers and stakeholders to showcase their businesses and services they have to offer. These included local hotels, guest houses, game reserves, beauty spas and tourism destinations. Activities began with an informative packaging workshop aimed at demonstrating the importance of packaging in tourism and its positive influence and opportunities in the economy of the capital.

Speaking proudly when observing the turnout, Cadle de Ponte said tourists should love to visit and tour capital because this was the only city in the world that has all free roaming Big Five animals. She said they could be found in their natural habitat and at the Dinokeng Game Reserve.

No one else could say they have all these animals roaming free as they please. This, among others, made Tshwane tourism special.

Despite crime fears, she said, the capital was a relatively safe city compared to other cities and things were always improving. She said crime was a problem across the globe but by seeing policing authorities crack down on crime meant tourists could have peace of mind in the city.

Cadle de Ponte said the tourism industry was fighting to showcase its important landmarks and attractions that teach people about the history of the country, like Freedom Park and the Voortrekker Monument.

The association has been hard at work to keep promoting tourism to the capital, and it will not stop until it entices the government to give it support.

So far, she explained, small businesses only contribute a R500 membership fee annually but if the government could subsidise these fees, many businesses would be part of the association.

One of the exhibitors, Petronella Mogano from Mangwanani Corporate Wellness, said it was great to demonstrate to potential clients and other industry stakeholders the importance of services such as massage to employees to enhance their wellness.

