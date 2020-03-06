Tshwane voters should brace for fresh election in 3 months

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

Pretoria - Tshwane voters should brace themselves for a fresh election in three months after the metro was placed under administration on Thursday. Premier David Makhura announced the decision to place Tshwane under administration during a media briefing at the provincial legislature, where he was joined by the MEC for Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs Lebogang Maile. The action was taken through the application of Section 139 of the Constitution, which provides for the province to take over the administration of the City of Tshwane. The section stipulates that the municipality be run by a team of administrators, to be named in seven days. Makhura said administrators would receive a mandate to expedite service delivery in the metro within a period of 90 days, paving the way for elections of new political leadership.

According to Makhura: “The City of Tshwane has been deteriorating rapidly and is evidently on the decline. Residents are suffering while political parties are fighting in council and in courts.”

Maile said: “Now they are likely to go to court because they are losing all the powers and privileges that they were enjoying when in power.

We are not going to nurse the feelings of the DA.”

DA provincial chairperson Mike Moriarty said Makhura’s decision was unlawful and would be challenged in court.

“What the ANC has done is unlawful. We are pulling all of the arguments together and in the next day or two we will launch a legal bid. We are taking legal advice,” he said.

Moriarty said taking over the City’s administration was done in bad faith, especially after the DA-led administration in December responded to service delivery concerns raised by Maile.

“There is no problem in Tshwane. There are no traffic issues. There is no problem with street lights, yet the ANC claims the City has been brought to its knees,” he said.

Moriarty predicted that the ANC would not emerge victorious if parties were to go for elections.

EFF leader Julius Malema was quoted as saying the action by the provincial government would give political parties opportunities to seek a new mandate from the electorate.

The SACP believed dissolving the Tshwane council constituted “the final blow and the last straw, imploding the falsely concocted DA-EFF coalition”.

Cope, on the other hand, took a swipe at the ANC, claiming that the move could potentially pave a way for both the EFF and ANC to loot the coffers of the municipality.

The party said it was not surprised by the move, citing previous failed attempts by Maile to suspend council speaker Katlego Mathebe.

It indicated that it would mobilise support of other political parties in Tshwane and civil society organisations with a view to investigating ways to challenge the legality of the decision.

The SA Municipal Workers Union in Tshwane welcomed the decision.

Pretoria News