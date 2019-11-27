Tshwane's Abel Tau to visit Bronkhorstspruit township after dirty water complaints









Residents of Refilwe, a township just outside Bronkhorstspruit, demand action from the City of Tshwane, as they say their tap water is dirty. Oupa Mokoena African News Agency (ANA) Pretoria - The City of Tshwane will not allow for the state of the water in Refilwe, a township outside Bronkhorstspruit, to deteriorate further and end up like the crisis in Hammanskraal. This was said yesterday by MMC for Utility Services, Abel Tau, who plans to visit the community that complained about their brownish water that smelled bad and made them sick. Some of the residents claimed that the water had worms in it and made families have stomach cramps. Subsequently, most of the community resorted to buying water from the numerous water shops that have been doing well in this frightened community. Tau said: “The water in this area has a high concentration of manganese but our science people are looking at the matter to resolve it.

"We want to know what the correct dose is of chemicals we need to use to clean this water.

“We have so far deployed eight water tankers to supply the community with drinking water on a daily basis.

My understanding is that this water is not harmful although it’s not looking very clean and will not taste great.

“However, we will make sure this water does not deteriorate further and end up with a situation like that in Hammanskraal.

"I was speaking to the local ward councillor and I want to make an arrangement to go there in person to meet and talk with the community.”

Some residents said they felt like the City was not taking them seriously or at least not as serious as they reacted to the Hammanskraal situation.

They wanted to have visits from political offices.

Tau, however, explained that the Hammanskraal situation was a crisis.

A team from the City’s scientific services tested the water from two fire hydrants in region five and could not find any worms.

They want to test the water from the households of the complainants as investigations continue before a report is made on the water situation.

Pretoria News