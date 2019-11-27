Pretoria - The City of Tshwane will not allow for the state of the water in Refilwe, a township outside Bronkhorstspruit, to deteriorate further and end up like the crisis in Hammanskraal.
This was said yesterday by MMC for Utility Services, Abel Tau, who plans to visit the community that complained about their brownish water that smelled bad and made them sick.
Some of the residents claimed that the water had worms in it and made families have stomach cramps.
Subsequently, most of the community resorted to buying water from the numerous water shops that have been doing well in this frightened community.
Tau said: “The water in this area has a high concentration of manganese but our science people are looking at the matter to resolve it.