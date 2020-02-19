Tshwane's focus on climate change is vital









Children from the City of Tshwane recently held a successful clean-up of the wetland at the Colbyn Valley Nature Area. The metro has identified 31 wetlands to be kept in an ecologically functional state. Picture: ANA/File Pretoria - Climate change is a discussion which the City needs to have more often - and measures implemented to avoid the adverse effects in the long run. The recent inclement weather and sweltering heat are symptoms of climate change, and if there is no change of behaviour and living, the effects of climate change will worsen. This is according to MMC for Environmental Affairs, Dana Wannenburg, who said recent heat mapping showed that ­Pretoria was in the red. “We do not notice it, but it is getting warmer every day. While the metro may have a Climate Response Strategy, people on the ground need to do their bit or we won’t see much change, even with our plans, to respond to this phenomenon.” He said there were several programmes being run by the City aimed at combating climate change and caring more for the environment.

The metro had encouraged “green buildings” and sustainable urban development, with the aim of using sustainable and innovative designs to address water and energy conservation, minimise waste and enhance biodiversity.

Apart from newbuilds, the metro also supports and demonstrates the retrofitting of existing buildings through the Building Efficiency Accelerator programme.

The programme also addresses the thermal efficiency of dwellings, and the risk of associated heat impacts, especially where dwellings are excessively hot, and ways to mitigate these heat impacts.

There are three elements: the mitigation programme, the adaptation programme and sustainability support programme.

The aim of the mitigation programme is to reduce production of, and exposure to, greenhouse gas emissions.

The programme is aligned to areas that are within the metro’s sphere of influence and addresses four elements: sustainable energy, green buildings, low carbon mobility and sustainable waste management.

According to the metro’s Climate Response Strategy, sustainable waste management waste-related emissions are the third greatest source of emissions in the capital.

This, coupled with diminishing landfill airspace, points to the importance of measures to divert waste from landfills and to benefit waste for further use.

The primary focus of the sustainable waste management programme is the diversion of recyclable and organic waste through the provision of recycling infrastructure in a resource-constrained environment, and the harvesting of landfill gas to mitigate the metro’s landfilling legacy.

In the adaptation programme, the metro works to identify climate hazards and adaptive responses that help the municipality become more climate resilient.

In the sustainability support programme, the Department of Environment and Agricultural Management has a greening programme that oversees the planting of indigenous tree species throughout the city with an annual goal of 10000 trees.

Pretoria News