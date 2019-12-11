Tshwane's Kwagga sub-station blast cost R200m









FIRE broke out at the Kwagga sub-station in Pretoria West, plunging 60% of the capital city into darkness. Jacques Naude/African News Agency (ANA) Pretoria - The City of Tshwane has been left a sitting duck with no back-up transformers and a R200 million loss following the fire that broke out at the Kwagga sub-station, west of Pretoria, yesterday. A large part of the city’s residents were left without power yesterday after a transformer caught fire in the early hours of the morning. Acting mayor Abel Tau said the fire was caused by a surge in power as it returned following load shedding. Tau said as the infrastructure had not been designed to withstand being switched on and off from time to time, when the power returned it sparked a flame and the transformer took a knock. By late yesterday afternoon, smoke could still be seen coming from the transformer, but Tau said emergency services had managed to contain the fire to only one transformer being damaged.

The Kwagga sub-station services 60% of the city, including Rosslyn, Atteridgeville, Laudium, Sunnyside, Parktown, Mayville, Wonderboom, Sinoville, Bon Accord, Magalieskruin, Soshanguve and Pretoria North.

Tau said following the loss, the city was utilising two additional transformers and had full confidence that power would be restored to the remaining 10% of the affected area.

“The city teams do maintenance, but it would help if we did not have to switch off as frequently as we do now.

“Thankfully, we are also in the final stages of constructing an additional sub-station for the east and another in Soshanguve to reduce the power needs on this sub-station.

“The idea is to have four sub-stations to reduce the power here to at least between 30% and 40% because bigger loads result in higher surges,” he said.

Notwithstanding that, Tau said they had also placed protective devices in order to prevent another fire outbreak.

He said according to their estimates, the damage was to the tune of between R150m and R200m, and would take roughly 18 months for the transformers to arrive.

“Our teams need to maintain a high standard to make sure we don’t experience another incident, not only because it’s costly to the city, but also because we have no back-ups, so if anything goes wrong we are in trouble.

“We do have insurance but this also exposes the city in the sense that we are high risk, therefore, leading to increased premiums. So at the end of the day money that should have been channelled into service delivery goes to protecting or servicing our risks.”

Tau said even though they did not want to blame Eskom for the incident, they would, however, be taking it up with them on the downstream effects of load shedding and the need to improve drastically.

Pretoria News