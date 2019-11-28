Tshwane's Mokgalapa could be gone if no-confidence motion is passed









ROADS and Transport MMC Sheila Senkubuge and Executive Mayor Stevens Mokgalapa, pictured at a previous official engagement, were allegedly recorded making derogatory remarks about senior municipal officials and having sex inside a City office. Thobile Mathonsi/African News Agency (ANA) Pretoria - Despite the ruling DA still probing Tshwane mayor Stevens Mokgalapa for having sex with Roads and Transport MMC Sheila Senkubuge inside a municipal office, he could be out of the job today if council passes the no-confidence motion against him. Council is expected to vote on the motion brought by the EFF in what could mark the fall from grace for Mokgalapa, who was shipped to Tshwane from Parliament in February after Solly Msimanga opted to fry bigger fish in the provincial legislature. The EFF indicated on Tuesday that it would be gunning for him by tabling the motion to topple him from the City’s highest office. It has been a turbulent week for Mokgalapa, whose image was tainted after the emergence of a sex tape involving him and the MMC. The recording, which surfaced on Sunday, suggested the mayor had engaged in sexual intercourse with Senkubuge inside her office.

The pair could also be heard in the audio making derogatory remarks against their fellow politicians and senior municipal officials.

Both Mokgalapa and Senkubuge were placed on special leave pending the investigation by the DA into the scandal.

The Pretoria News has learnt that DA regional leader and Utility Services MMC Abel Tau would be confirmed as acting mayor. However, this had yet to happen by last night.

EFF regional leader Moafrika Mabogwana was adamant yesterday that the motion would go ahead even in the absence of Mokgalapa.

He said the “red berets” were undeterred by the fact the official opposition ANC may decide not to support the motion.

It would be the EFF’s second attempt to oust a sitting DA mayor in Tshwane through a motion of no confidence. In August last year, the so-called kingmaker tabled the motion against Msimanga, but it was disallowed by speaker Katlego Mathebe on the grounds that it was devoid of a written motivation as required by the council rules.

Mabogwana said his party would not be distracted, but would go ahead with the tabling of the motion, motivated by numerous examples of disappointing service delivery.

He said the EFF, which has only 25 council seats, hoped the ANC’s 89 councillors would support its bid to kick out Mokgalapa.

“The ANC has shown interest that they would vote him out should a motion of no confidence be presented in council,” he said.

He said the EFF was still going to engage with the ANC before the motion was officially tabled in council. “We have not engaged them yet, but we are hoping to engage with them before we table the motion in council,” he said.

Tiyiselani Babane, the strategic executive in the office of Mathebe, confirmed that the motion was presented to the speaker for her consideration. “The motion is before the speaker and it is receiving her attention,” he said.

With more drama expected to unfold during the council sitting, the ANC announced on Monday that it would be distributing blue condoms to DA councillors.

ANC regional head Dr Kgosi Maepa claimed this was because Mokgalapa and Senkubuge had not used a condom during the alleged sexual act.

The SA Municipal Workers Union also called on all political parties represented in the municipal cabinet to vote out Mokgalapa

In a statement, the union workers said: “We have also noted that the mayor has been forced by his party, the DA, to go on special leave. This is nothing but an attempt by the DA to protect the mayor.

“Essentially, residents of Tshwane do not have a mayor as Mokgalapa has gone into hiding.”

The union said the audio content confirmed its “long-held view of the existence of a rogue unit whose mission is to purge union representatives and senior managers who are considered impediments to the grand plan to capture the metro and raid the public purse”.

It said: “At the centre of the rogue unit lies Mokgalapa and the pliable acting city manager Moeketsi Ntsimane, whose desperation to be affirmed as permanent city manager has seen him abdicating his independence and kowtowing to unlawful and illegal executive instructions.”

Pretoria News