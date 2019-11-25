Tshwane's Mokgalapa speaks out on extortion and office sex claims









Executive mayor Stevens Mokgalapa and MMC for Transport Sheila-Lynn Senkubuge laid charges at the Brooklyn Police Station after a compromising recording circulated on social media. Picture: Oupa Mokoena/African News Agency (ANA) Pretoria - Executive Mayor Stevens Mokgalapa and his Roads and Transport Member of the Mayoral Committee, Sheila-Lynn Senkubuge, on Sunday remained mum on an allegation they had sex inside a municipal office. Instead, the two blamed the recorded tape containing their intimate encounter on extortionists and laid charges of illegal and unauthorised recording, extortion and defamation at the Brooklyn Police Station on Sunday afternoon. The scandal now dubbed #SexInTheCity was trending on social media on Sunday, with many calling for Mokgalapa to step down with immediate effect. It has been alleged that the inappropriate encounter involving the city’s first citizen and his award-winning MMC took place in her office at the Infotech Building in Hatfield shortly after a mayoral committee meeting. In the clip the two can be heard ridiculing ANC regional chairperson Dr Kgosi Maepa after he lost a legal bid to have an urgent case against the metro heard at the Gauteng High Court, Pretoria.

They appear to be plotting the sacking of senior officials in the administration and also are derogatory towards fellow MMC member for Finance Mare-Lise Fourie as well as speaker of council Katlego Mathebe.

It would appear the clip was recorded on October 2, the day Maepa was in court seeking an order that the City reverse its decision to pay millions to former city manager Dr Moeketsi Mosola as part of his contract settlement package. The voice of Mokgalapa can be heard excitedly saying he was “over the moon” for winning “the case against Maepa”.

He also had a go at Mathebe, labelling her a “witch” and calling his predecessor, former mayor Solly Msimanga a “big head”.

His jeers appear to amuse Senkubuge, who repeats that Mathebe “is a witch” and was “jealous”.

She then issues a warning against Mathebe, saying “it would be wise for her not to keep gunning for me because she doesn’t want me to fight back”.

Mokgalapa showers Senkubuge with praise for her nomination for a roads and transport award. “Well done, well done. This department has lots of things happening,” he says.

The pair can also be heard speaking spitefully about colleagues in the City, including regional executive directors and chief operating officer James Murphy, who was originally earmarked by council to replace Mosola, albeit in an acting capacity, and ended up declaring himself unavailable.

Mokgalapa said he asked for the decision to cancel contracts of executive directors to be put on hold until he was back from a week's break to Denmark. “I was looking at the acting city manager (Moeketsi Ntsimane) to look at the GladAfrica report. James is trying to play games, but that will tie him for me to fire him.”

After at least 12 minutes into the conversation, they sound like they are engaging in sexual intercourse. The talk resumes after eight minutes or so with Mokgapala boasting about taking a new BMW X5 used by the chief of police, Lieutenant-General Johanna Nkomo.

Mokgalapa on Sunday said the audio recording was intended to extort him to reinstate four officials on suspension for violations of the Municipal Finance Management Act and other legislation governing the conduct of officials of the municipality. “If these officials who are said to be behind this have committed nothing wrong, why are they trying to use nefarious ways of getting back into the municipality instead of subjecting themselves to the applicable disciplinary processes?” the mayor asks.

Mokgalapa said he and Senkubuge refused to bow to pressure by those who wanted to blackmail and extort favours from the City. “We have been aware of the existence of this audio recording for a few days. Threats to release the recording have been communicated to us via an intermediary, wherein certain demands have been made.”

Mokgalapa said he had been on his way to a public meeting in Mabopane when he became aware that the recording had been circulating.

The Young Communist League in Tshwane called on all the political parties represented in the council to table and pass a unanimous motion of no-confidence against Mokgalapa at its next sitting on Thursday.

EFF regional treasurer Obakeng Ramabodu wrote: “Sex in the City of Tshwane offices by DA deployees. He was supposed to ask some of us. We know private underground guesthouses in the metro, very private and safe.”

Tshwane ANC tweeted: “The ‘white’ DA caucus might have created something (an alleged office sex audio recording of the mayor and his female MMC) to use against the ‘black DA caucus’ mayor. We don’t enter; 2021 (the next local municipal elections) is coming.”

Pretoria News