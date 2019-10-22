Tuks karateka Jesse Sim set to make his mark at world champs









JESSE SIM of Tuks is in Chile for the Junior and U21 World Championships. African News Agency (ANA) Pretoria - University of Pretoria (Tuks) karateka Jesse Sim will have to be at his best for the Junior and U21 World Championships in Santiago, Chile, which starts tomorrow. The first-year mechanical engineering student will be competing in the kata competition - in South Africa, he is considered to be one of the best. He is ranked number 1 in the U21 category of the individual kata as well as the team kata. Sim is, however, under no illusions as to the challenge that awaits him. “I will have to be at my best if I want to progress to the next round. During kata competition, you can’t afford to make any mistakes,” said Sim.

“That is why we have a saying in karate about not practising until you get to do something right. You have to practise until you can’t get it wrong.”

To a novice, kata can appear to be dance-like drills, but in reality, they contain the fundamental principles and concepts of karate.

According to Sim, the key factors include strength, speed, rhythm, balance and power of strikes and kicks.

It also includes the proper expression of each technique with a flowing motion.

“We are required to demonstrate movements that are both slow and fast; weak and robust while all the time being utterly focused.

“Some 102 kata routines are recognised by the World Karate Federation,” Sim said.

“As part of my preparation for this World Championships, I decided to focus on four of them. You have to do a different kata as you progress through each round.

“The way we are judged is similar to gymnastics. You get judged on the technical execution which relates to your stance and how well you transition is from one move to another.

“Your athletic ability is equally important. The challenge is always to be quicker, faster and stronger.”

On the fitness requirements when competing during a kata competition, Sim said: “A kata competition may only last four and a half minutes, but you have to be utterly focused for every one of those seconds.

“If you don’t, you will make mistakes and lose points. To summarise, kata is a mental and physical challenge.

“There is, however, no other sport I ever wanted to do. That constant quest to be better than the previous time you competed tends to be addictive.” African News Agency (ANA)

Pretoria News