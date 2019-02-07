WIAN SULLWALD

THE University of Pretoria’s triathlete Wian Sullwald is not a quitter, despite his career being hampered by several injuries -and then almost losing his life in an armed robbery attempt. Despite all these setbacks Sullwald does not feel sorry for himself and is trying to do his best and win a medal on Sunday when he competes in the International Triathlon Union World Cup in Cape Town.

Sullwald has had to overcome constant battles against an interesting variety of viruses and was involved in some bad crashes.

But all of this turned out to be insignificant when in December 2017, he survived an armed robbery attempt on his father’s farm.

Impressively, he competed at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games a mere four months after the farm attack. But something changed as Sullwald started to suffer panic attacks. Everything started to make sense when he was diagnosed as suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder and depression. The only option left for him was to take a clean break from the sport.

“I will be honest. I contemplated quitting, but a little voice kept telling me not to, indicating that I will regret it,” said Sullwald. African News Agency (ANA)