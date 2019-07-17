The flag of Turkey. Picture: supplied

Pretoria - As a dual citizen of South Africa and Turkey who has spent the last two decades in South Africa, I wish to share my thoughts on what the Turkish Ambassador has been repeating for the past three years without substance. With little variation, her articles pursue the same main agenda, which is to advance the official narrative of the Turkish Government on the coup attempt of 15 July 2016.

The narrative goes like this: a group who disguised themselves as good people, doing good things infiltrated the Turkish state. This group then attempted a military coup when they realised they were going to be dismissed. Well, it is a little more complicated than that.

This group is supposedly so sophisticated, so secretive and successful enough to “infiltrate” the state but the best plan they could come up with was to attempt a coup against the government by blocking a bridge in one direction during peak hour on a Friday evening in Istanbul and by sending a couple of soldiers to the least watched state TV while leaving all other media and social media untouched so that the president can mobilise the public via a face time call.

One can ask a million more questions on this narrative, which is falling apart day by day.

The above narrative was originally used by an elite group who are referred to as ‘White Turks’ and who deemed the state as their own property and did not think anyone else was worthy to occupy prominent places.

Therefore when someone of a lower class made it to the top, they called it "infiltration". For some mysterious reason, the ruling party adopted this narrative.

The 15 July 2016 seems more like a gift to the government so that they could get rid of any opposition. That must be the reason the president called it "a gift from God".

A gift, which enabled them to fire over a hundred thousand people, jail tens of thousands including thousands of women and hundreds of babies and kidnap people in and outside the country.

Hitler’s Reichstag fire was a similar "gift" for him. Apartheid’s security police carried out such ploys to declare the ANC and others terrorists.

Turkey’s current scapegoat is Hizmet Movement, a social movement inspired by Fethullah Gulen.

Their philosophy prioritises selfless service. They have been actively contributing to the transformation of South Africa by offering quality education to the disadvantaged, nation building and social cohesion.

Black students from these schools are representing South Africa on international science and mathematics Olympiads. They are giving disadvantaged communities hope, a sense of achievement and confidence.

South Africa doesn’t need another issue to be divided on and it should be no battleground for others’ fights. It is unproductive and irresponsible to sow seeds of division and hatred among South Africans to further a political agenda of a foreign country.

South Africa is an independent state with its own institutions capable of making their own assessment.

Turkish society has been divided by irresponsible demonisation and hatred. Many in Turkey suffered under the heavy hand of the state such as Kurds, Alevites, Non-Muslim minorities and non-political practicing Sunni Muslims alike.

Under the current circumstances a much-needed reconciliation seems to be a distant dream as a segment is blaming others for their plight.

The long and painful journey of reconciliation that South Africa is grappling with after 25 years has not even begun in Turkey.

* Aydin Inal is a PhD Candidate and Turquoise Harmony Institute’s Cape Town Director

