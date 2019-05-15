Pretoria - The government of eSwatini might have angrily denied viral online reports that King Mswati III, had ordered men to have at least two wives or face jail, but that is not stopping South African men from relocating there.
In a statement issued on Monday, the government blamed the Zambia Observer newspaper for the report, asking it to substantiate its claim.
"The current dispatch with the headline "marry more wives or face jail" quoting the king are not only an insult to the monarchy but a disgrace to journalism. His majesty has not made any pronouncement to that effect and it has never been an issue raised by Emaswatini,” it read.
Reports picked up by several other online publications, said the government would sponsor marriage ceremonies and offer houses to men who entered into polygamous marriages.
The government demanded that the newspaper retract its story.
SA men quickly flooded Twitter with memes, voicing their envy to move there.
More memes continued flooding in under hashtags like #Swaziland, #eSwatini and #KingMswati by Wednsady afternoon:
Please dont hurt our feelings. I have divorced my wife and left Botswana for Eswatini. I need atleast 5 beautiful Eswatini women.#Swaziland.— Maps_Welsharaawy92 (@Maps_Welsh) May 15, 2019
Mara why o yetsa sooo #Swaziland
💔 mar why why why why . pic.twitter.com/MRChqHfXsw
When you tryna convince me not to go to Swaziland. #Swaziland #Swaziland women pic.twitter.com/evW235XESQ— Presley_Mbedzi (@PresleyPhethani) May 15, 2019
😂😂😂😂😂😂 damn no chill in SA #Swaziland women #Mzansi #SouthAfrica pic.twitter.com/lRjwDo9w83— men_eddie (@meneddie_gq) May 15, 2019
Swati women waiting for us like wozani #Swaziland pic.twitter.com/5todUPejyy— Simie Tapela (@Tapela_Simie) May 15, 2019
Arrived safe #Swaziland #Swaziland women pic.twitter.com/kbd2CZr6yJ— Lesiba Sekele PLK®🇿🇦 (@LsibaSekele_PLK) May 15, 2019
Still a few countries to go (mostly because most coubtries have SO MANY amazing authors) - any recclommondations for #Lesotho & #Swaziland? (Pref. Women writers?) #africanliterature pic.twitter.com/W5964RbGrB— readingafrica (@readroundafrica) May 15, 2019
South African Women are yall okay? #Swaziland 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/xgm3geC4xr— Sizwe Mathatho (@MathathoSizwe) May 14, 2019
Our own first Man of RSA @PresJGZuma just arrived at eSwatini for the big ceremony for South African man to choose wifes. #eSwatini as it happens pic.twitter.com/jhUVoTCnmm— Marxist Shabangu (@mmbele3mp) May 15, 2019
I just arrived at #eSwatini border.d immigration guy says it's all fake (I'm broken). pic.twitter.com/nMCDlRJcup— Babayega Lybro (@lybro_elab) May 15, 2019
#Swaziland there will be no woman left in eSwatini this guys are here to take all women pic.twitter.com/Ktzr1GYrAV— Khumbu M🇿🇦 (@Tygerdkay) May 14, 2019
This is how we gonna sleep on tha 1st days at #Swaziland, simply because it's not that easy convincing women to love us😂😂🚶🚶🚶🐸 pic.twitter.com/V4ovXV0uXW— Don Justice Makavelii✌🏿🐊✌🏿 (@PhinduloJustice) May 14, 2019
This swazland topic is just shows that women dont like seeing us men happy,yall know that we just fantasizing about this ,none of us will actually go there ,but no you have to take this away from us with your negative tweets,woman are trash #Swaziland pic.twitter.com/aOofrVw21m— PAPA Thando🇦🇴🇿🇦 (@Born_Ssinner) May 14, 2019
Pretoria News