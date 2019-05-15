Pretoria - The government of eSwatini might have angrily denied viral online reports that King Mswati III, had ordered men to have at least two wives or face jail, but that is not stopping South African men from relocating there.

In a statement issued on Monday, the government blamed the Zambia Observer newspaper for the report, asking it to substantiate its claim.

"The current dispatch with the headline "marry more wives or face jail" quoting the king are not only an insult to the monarchy but a disgrace to journalism. His majesty has not made any pronouncement to that effect and it has never been an issue raised by Emaswatini,” it read.

Reports picked up by several other online publications, said the government would sponsor marriage ceremonies and offer houses to men who entered into polygamous marriages.

The government demanded that the newspaper retract its story.

SA men quickly flooded Twitter with memes, voicing their envy to move there.

More memes continued flooding in under hashtags like #Swaziland, #eSwatini and #KingMswati by Wednsady afternoon:



