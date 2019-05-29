The City of Tshwane will open two public toilets 24 hours a day. Picture: Pixabay

Pretoria - The inner city regeneration team reporting to city manager Moeketse Mosola is set to open two of the City’s public toilets for 24 hours to aid people who inappropriately relieve themselves in the CBD. This comes are scores of complaints and concerns were received about the city’s lack of “sufficient” public toilets to aid the large number of travellers and homeless people who occupied the streets of the capital city.

Commuters were tired of seeing dumps of excretion and stains of urine on the walls of important buildings in church square and various other offices of public service such as the courts and the police station.

Mayor Stevens Mokgalapa said the issue of people relieving themselves in the CBD was a serious one that was handled by the inner city regeneration team headed by Nava Pillay dealing in service delivery rapid response and intervention.

The City will select two toilets from the eight that exist across the CBD and make them accessible to the public, including homeless people, at night before the end of July.

These toilets will be protected to prevent vandalism.

Pillay said his team was established last year to look at the development of the entire City, including the provision of ablution facilities, public transport, homelessness, drug addiction and anything else that factored where development was concerned.

“The City has eight public toilet places strategically in spots where there is a lot of traffic of people such as Church Square, Bosman Steet station, Marabastad, Tshwane House and other areas.

These toilets used to be open 24/7 but people would break stuff and steal equipment so much so that continuous repairs cost the City an arm and a leg.

He said at some point the office of the auditor-general flagged the costs of repairing these toilets because to keep them open meant that something had to be fixed or repaired everyday.

To help the office understand the extent of this problem, they had to take them on a tour to see the toilets after they were repaired and invite them again after two weeks when stuff was broken.

The team said they are going to make sure that the toilets selected to open 24 hours a day will have security to make sure that they are protected just as much as they are freely accessible to the public.

Pillay’s team want people to know that the City’s public toilets are accessible for free if a person brings his own toilet paper.

They said even homeless people should not be chased away or denied access to the toilets just because they don’t have R2.

They said the decision to charge R2 for access was a good decision because these people protected the valuables in the toilets, bought cleaning chemicals to keep them clean and made sure they were opened from 6am until 6pm late.

Pillay’s team, however, want the public to remember it’s responsibility to make sure that they did not make a mess in and around the City so that Pretoria could be kept attractive.

They said buildings like the Ou Raadsaal near Church Square had toilets that were protected and opened to the public but some of the vagrants who were made aware of these toilets just opted to continue relieving themselves in all the wrong places around the square.

Pretoria News