Two Tshwane waste pickers missing in jail

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Pretoria -In a bizarre turn of events, it has emerged that Correctional Services “has lost” two waste pickers who were arrested in April for contravening the lockdown regulations. They were detained at New Lock prison in the Kgosi Mampuru II Correctional Centre in the city. This twist in the tale of a bid by Lawyers for Human Rights to have Justice Shabangu and George Mphotshe released emerged yesterday as the Gauteng High Court, Pretoria, was hearing an urgent application for their release. A clearly hot under the collar judge told counsel for the Department of Justice and Correctional Services that Shabangu and Mphotshe had to be released from prison immediately. “I want to make it extremely clear that these two gentlemen are to be released today. Not tomorrow. If they are not released today, there will be consequences,” Judge Brenda Neurkicher told the advocate.

He in turn told the judge that while it was believed the pair were in the New Lock prison building, the department could not find them. They appeared to be lost in the system.

Efforts were made yesterday afternoon to locate the men, but it was not known by the time of publication whether they had been found or not. An NGO working with the homeless also tried to speak to Shabangu’s wife to find out when she had last heard of him.

The two were arrested early in April, a few days after the lockdown regulations level 5 came into effect.

They are waste pickers who normally stay at Mushroomville - land next to the Centurion cricket stadium. They are part of a group which is on the verge of being evicted to make way for a luxury hotel complex.

While strict measures prevailed under level 5 of the lockdown and only essential workers were allowed on the streets, the pair ventured outside of Mushroomville on April 14.

They were desperate to collect waste to sell in order to buy food.

But they were arrested for contravening the lockdown regulations and taken to Sunnyside police station.

It is claimed the two were never taken to court within 48 hours as prescribed by law. They ended up at the Kgosi Mampuru II prison.

The pair have been behind bars for almost three months.

Neither Lawyers for Human Rights, who have taken on their plea, nor their families may see them as the prison has forbidden any visits due to Covid-19.

The wife of Shabangu, who is also a waste picker, secured the help of Lawyers for Human Rights as she is extremely worried about her husband.

To make matters worse, it has emerged that the pair in jail paid money into the bank account of an official to secure their freedom.

Mamosioua Kao, Shabangu’s wife, said she had paid R710 into the account of an official, who promised to release her husband and his friend. But the two were never released.

Lawyer Louise du Plessis said this was an extremely worrisome situation. “Who knows who else is sitting in jail for a petty transgression during lockdown and no one knows about them?”

* For the latest on the Covid-19 outbreak, visit IOL's #Coronavirus trend page.



** If you think you have been exposed to the Covid-19 virus, please call the 24-hour hotline on 0800 029 999 or visit sacoronavirus.co.za

Pretoria News