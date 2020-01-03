Pretoria - South Africa’s Council for Quality Assurance in General and Further Education and Training, Umalusi, has approved the country’s 2019 national examination results, it said on Friday.
The quality assurance council was briefing the media on the approval of the latest matric results in Pretoria.
The CEO of quality assurance body Umalusi, Dr Mafu Rakometsi said the 2019 matric exams did not have any question paper leaks, which is where we should be as a country.
Umalusi did however raise concerns about the drop in candidate numbers in mathematics and the increase of candidates in MathsLit.
In past years the examinations have been tainted by groupcopying and in some instances, examination papers being leaked.