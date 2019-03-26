It looks like the SA U23s are in good hands under coach David Notoane.

DAVID Notoane will be hoping to pull the South African national Under-23 team closer to the Tokyo Olympics when they take on Angola in the second leg of their qualifier at Bidvest Stadium this afternoon. In the first leg away in Angola Notoane led his charges to a 3-1 win, thanks to strikes from Phakamani Mahlambi, Thendo Mukumela and Grant Margeman, while the hosts got their consolation from Lopez Texeira. A win today will send the South Africans to the last round of the qualifiers where they will meet Zimbabwe or Mozambique/eSwatini.

However, victory today will merely allow them to qualify for Egypt’s 2019 eight-nations tournament in November, where they’ll need a top-three finish to qualify for an Olympic spot.

The U23s are no strangers to the Olympics having made the last tournament in Rio in 2016, where then-coach Owen da Gama could only propel his troops to a group stage finish.

However, there will be a lot of inspiration that they’ll draw from that tournament, and one being the goalless draw against hosts Brazil - who went on to win the tournament, thanks to the five-star performance from their stalwart Neymar.

Da Gama, might have vacated the post, but if South Africa’s first leg performance against the Angolans is anything to go by, then the team is in good hands under Notoane. The 50-year-old coach has been around long enough to know what’s required to instil a winning mentality in the young lads, especially after leading the Mamelodi Sundowns’ reserve team to the Diski Challenge title two seasons ago.

Sure, Notoane might have been slammed in the build-up for these qualifiers after leaving out in-form players such as striker Tshegofatso Mabasa, who has scored nine goals in the PSL (three behind the league’s top goal scorer Mwape Musonda).

But their mesmeric first leg win on Friday is evident that the former Santos player has got the best players available at his disposal, and the likes of Mahlambi, Luther Singh, Teboho Mokoena and Mukumela are integral players for their clubs in domestic and continental competitions. Furthermore, Notoane’s troops should avoid complacency as much as they can, as a winning mentality will be pivotal in the campaign to reach the Olympics.

The U23s has been a solid way of climbing up the ladder for a number of current and former players in SA football, and Cape Town City’s coach Benni McCarthy is a living testimony.

McCarthy started out with the U20s, moved up to the U23s and went on to become the only South African to win the Uefa Champions League, and he is still Bafana Bafana’s all-time top goal scorer with 31 goals.

On the other hand, qualification for the Games will see them become the fourth national football team to qualify for a major event this year as Bafana have booked their ticket to this year’s Africa Cup of Nations, while Banyana Banyana and Amajita will play in the World Cups in France and Poland respectively.