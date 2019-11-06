The PAC stalwart, then aged just 23, led more than 30000 people in a demonstration against the country’s then pass laws from Langa to Cape Town on March 30, 1960.
A loud round of applause filled Winnie Madikizela-Mandela Building at the university when the name of the late Kgosana was called and he was praised for his bravery.
Kgosana was posthumously conferred with an honorary Doctor of Philosophy degree in recognition of his outstanding political service over many years.
His family and relatives were given a warm welcome by the Principal and Vice-Chancellor of Unisa Professor Mandla Makhanya.