Unisa honours pass law march leader Philip Ata Kgosana









Mohlabani Kgosana received an honorary PhD from Unisa Principal and Vice-Chancellor Professor Mandla Makhanya on behalf of his late father Philip Ata Kgosana. Thobile Mathonsi African News Agency (ANA) Pretoria - It was an emotional moment last night when Unisa honoured anti-pass law Struggle icon Philip Ata Kgosana. The PAC stalwart, then aged just 23, led more than 30000 people in a demonstration against the country’s then pass laws from Langa to Cape Town on March 30, 1960. A loud round of applause filled Winnie Madikizela-Mandela Building at the university when the name of the late Kgosana was called and he was praised for his bravery. Kgosana was posthumously conferred with an honorary Doctor of Philosophy degree in recognition of his outstanding political service over many years. His family and relatives were given a warm welcome by the Principal and Vice-Chancellor of Unisa Professor Mandla Makhanya.

This degree highlights the importance of his contribution to the famous march against one of the most hated apartheid laws of the time.

Kgosana was recognised for the role he played in the liberation of South Africa from colonial dominance, and his dedication to the causes of social justice, liberation and equality.

Accepting his degree was his son Mohlabani Bani Kgosana, who spoke proudly about his father, saying he lived a proud life until his death in 2017 at the age of 81.

He said: “One of my earliest memories as a young child in Uganda in the mid 1970s was my father receiving a parcel containing his study materials for his Honours degree from Unisa, where we have gathered today.

“What made this memory stick in my young mind was the process my father followed to open the packages he got. He would go to the garden in front of our house and rip open the package while at the same time throwing (the packaging) onto the grass away from himself and the house.

“I once asked him why he did that to the packages from Unisa and he replied that it was a process he followed to avoid being the victim of a possible parcel bomb. Given the time, this was not a misplaced assumption to make about packages that originated in South Africa.

“After all, it is during this period that Onkgopotse Tiro and Ruth First lost their lives to parcel bombs, while Justice Albie Sachs was permanently disabled when his arm was blown off.

“Thankfully in 1976 after writing his final exams in the German Embassy in Lusaka, he eventually received his BA Honours degree in economics from this institution. For that we as a family are very grateful.”

During his 30 years in exile, Kgosana demonstrated outstanding servant leadership qualities. He also served at the UN Children’s Fund from 1976 until his retirement in 1996 as a programme officer in Uganda, Sri Lanka, Tanzania and Botswana.

Pretoria News