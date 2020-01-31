Workers affiliated to the National Education, Health and Allied Workers (Nehawu) and the Academic and Professional Staff Association at the university were at the unversity’s campuses yesterday to ensure that no one entered.
Helen Dladla, a representative of association, said they had to mobilise for the strike because the employer was still not willing to give the workers what had been negotiated. Dladla said Unisa put a 6% offer on the table across the board, which they were not happy about. He said they took the matter to the CCMA.
She said the resolution body gave the unions a certificate to strike. “As organised labour, we are not retreating from our 8% demand. The employer was able to give management bonuses and got tenders with the university.”
Ntsako Nombelani, Nehawu’s national organiser for higher education, said they were optimistic when they took their matter to the CCMA on January 16, as management had offered an improved 6.2%.