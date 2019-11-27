Unisa, Tuks, TUT join hands to tackle Tshwane service delivery issues









MMC for Economic Development and Spatial Planning Isak Pietersen and Finance MMC Mare-lise Fourie during the launch of Inter-University Innovation Challenge. Picture: Rapula Moatshe Pretoria - The Capital city's three tertiary institutions University of Pretoria, Tshwane University of Technology and the University of South Africa have joined hands with the City of Tshwane in a bid to tackle service delivery issues. This was announced yesterday during the launch of a project called the Inter-University Innovation Challenge at the Innovation Hub. Also on board were other partners in the innovative space such as the Technology Innovation Agency, Tuksnovation, the Innovation Hub and Entrepreneurship Development in Higher Education. The initiative was the City's brainchild and stakeholders hailed it as one of the City’s bold projects that sought to position Tshwane as Africa’s Innovation Capital. At the heart of the initiative was to build a vibrant, youthful entrepreneurship community that would create job opportunities and develop the local economy.

MMC for Economic Development and Spatial Planning Isak Pietersen, who doubled as the acting mayor, said: "It is through these partnerships that we can work jointly to exchange ideas and develop new knowledge that can make us a more efficient metro and finding sustainable solutions to real life challenges such as water issues in Hammanskraal, revenue collection and youth unemployment, to name a few."

He expressed optimism that the outcomes from the innovation challenge would contribute positively towards embedding a culture of innovation and the implementation of solutions for efficient delivery of basic services.

"As the leadership of Tshwane, we are resolute in providing the necessary support in pursuit of the realisation of positioning the City as the 'Innovation Capital of South Africa and beyond", he said.

He told those in attendance that the City recently endorsed its innovation strategy, which looked at how the City would drive its innovation programme to address service delivery challenges.

The strategy was in line with the National Development Plan, the Gauteng Innovation and Knowledge Economic Strategy and the Tshwane Vision 2030.

"The innovation strategy is a necessary mechanism to assist the City to deliver on expected public services and increase opportunity for the creation of jobs and promotion of competitiveness and commercialisation of innovation for social and economic gain," Pietersen said.

He said the City has been hard at work to ensure that the mechanism for innovation worked through proper governance systems to manage innovation effectively.

"To date, we have established an Innovation Steering Committee led by the Group Head of Corporate Strategy and Organisational Performance.

The innovation steering committee which is a body of subject matter experts, which ensures that the solutions presented to the City are of good quality and are in line with the strategic direction of the City," he said.

Professor Alex Antonites from Tuks welcomed the initiative, saying it was positive and would bring practical solutions with the main focus being innovation.

"With innovation we want new solutions for problems we have with us.

"This ecosystem will be moderated by the City of Tshwane, which we are happy with.

"Universities can focus on research and teaching, which falls within innovation as well," he said.

He said the universities will draw from the research they undertook to come up with solutions to socio-economic issues.

"In South Africa we have huge problems, we have to deal with socio-economic issues," he said.

Pretoria News