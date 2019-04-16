Children carry books damaged by the cyclone at a camp for displaced survivors of cyclone Idai in Dombe, about 280km west of Beira, Mozambique, (AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi)

Pretoria - City artists have come together to lend a helping hand to victims of cyclone Idai, through a campaign titled, “Beyond Cyclone Idai Aid”. Free Hugs Nation founder and initiator of the drive Peakanyo Matlala called for good Samaritans to donate anything they could to help those in need.

Matlala said when she saw reports of the cyclone, she knew she could not just sit back.

She said she loved travelling and among the places she had been to were the three countries (Mozambique, Malawi and Zimbabwe) affected by the cyclone. “I have been to those places and I have seen the poverty that the people there live in.”

Subsequently, various art spaces and organisations united and created the collection drive. They include Capital Arts Revolution, Matake Projects and Tseya Yoga.

She explained that the drive was not just about collecting donations, but about educating and coming up with solutions on how African communities could support each other.

“The drive is being done through the arts - we are using the arts to reach the people and get them to donate. This is done through talks, exhibitions, music and everything else that involves art.

“There are artists who come from those countries and reside in South Africa, so one gets to understand the circumstances they are faced with.”

The drive started taking donations from Sunday and will continue for the next two Sundays.

The next event will take place on April 21 and 27, at Tshwane Arts Hub, situated at the old fire station.

Pretoria News