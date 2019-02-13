Pretoria - If you do not have Valentine's Day fever yet, you clearly have not been in the Pretoria CBD.



While every supermarket in the city has a Valentine’s Day display, informal traders refuse to be left out of the trend.





The city centre streets are clad with all things red and white which symbolise love; and with the “lovers day” just a few hours away, traders hope to score.





Stalls are not as they used to be, they are colourful, full of love and hard to ignore.





One can safely say that Church Street in the CBD has transformed into a street for lovers.





Cards, flowers, teddy-bears and mini hampers were among things to be seen at the stalls.





The eye catching goodies force some of of the onlookers to stop and admire all things that love has to offer.





Lebogang Malope was among shoppers who could not resist the decorations, she said she loved everything about love and Valentine's Day but she said it was a pity that she was single and did not expect anything for today.





Even so, she could not help herself but admire the beauty on display.





“I am usually a sucker for love but unfortunately I am not in a relationship at the moment so I will not be buying or receiving anything,” she said.



