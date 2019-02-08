Prophet Mboro condemned the sexual assault of pupils in schools. Picture: James Mahlokwane

Pretoria - Scores of media personnel flooded the Pretoria Magistrate's Court when an educator accused of sexually assaulting at least 23 pupils appeared to face counts of sexual assault charges.



The 55-year-old Valhalla Primary School teacher allegedly touched pupils inappropriately from June last year.





He was reported this January by the pupils following a safety awareness lesson at the school by metro police officers.





Spokesperson for the Department of Education Steve Mabona said the department was happy with the arrest.





He said all stakeholders should not influence the children to avoid the case being tossed out of court.





The court told the accused that he needed to understand and appreciate the seriousness of the case against him before he appears in court next week on Wednesday.



