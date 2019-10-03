Pretoria - The latest numbers on sexual offences reported from the victims of crime report paint a gory picture.
This as the latest percentage of victims of sexual offences who reported at least one incident sits at 88 percent - a dramatic increase from 73 percent in 2017/18.
According to the report, incidences of deliberate damage to residential property and arson and theft of personal property increased compared to 2018
"There were about 70 000 incidences of deliberate damage to residential property and arson," said Statistician-General Risenga Maluleke.
The report revealed that female-headed households in metropolitan areas were the most likely to be victims of such crime.