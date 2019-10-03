Victims of crime report shows dramatic increase in sexual offences









Statistician-General Risenga Maluleke. Ntswe Mokoena GCIS Pretoria - The latest numbers on sexual offences reported from the victims of crime report paint a gory picture. This as the latest percentage of victims of sexual offences who reported at least one incident sits at 88 percent - a dramatic increase from 73 percent in 2017/18. According to the report, incidences of deliberate damage to residential property and arson and theft of personal property increased compared to 2018 "There were about 70 000 incidences of deliberate damage to residential property and arson," said Statistician-General Risenga Maluleke. The report revealed that female-headed households in metropolitan areas were the most likely to be victims of such crime.

The report also stated that Gauteng had a large number of housebreaking incidents.

With over 300 000 incidents the province leads the pack followed by KwaZulu-Natal and the lowest west in the Free State.

He said housebreaking incidents peak in June and around November and December.

In street robberies the Western Cape had the highest percentage of victims.

Of the 1.2 million incidences of theft of personal property affecting 2.5 percent of people aged 16 and older, the survey found and the most victims were in Gauteng and the Western Cape.

The number of incidences for all other crime remained more or less the same this included housebreaking, home robbery, hijacking, car theft, murder and assault with 1.3 million incidents affecting 5.8 percent of households.

An estimated 12 000 murders were committed in 2018/19.

The survey also found that there were 260 000 incidences of home robberies with households in metros being mostly the victims.

There were about 32 000 incidences of assault experienced by 0.7 percent of people aged 16 and older.

The survey also found that there were half a million incidences of assault in 2018/19 with victims mostly being males and young adults.

