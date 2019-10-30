This was said yesterday by accused Paulos Fourie, who was being cross-examined in the Gauteng High Court, Pretoria, for his alleged involvement in the assassination of Mabunda in January last year.
Confessions read in court revealed that Mabunda was shot numerous times in his Bronkhorstspruit driveway by a hitman allegedly hired by axed prison warden, Thomo Ngoato.
The alleged mastermind was appearing before Mabunda for allegedly smuggling drugs to prison.
At the time, Mabunda had made utterances that he would not sentence Ngoato to anything less than six years should he be found guilty.