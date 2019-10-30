Victor Mabunda murder: Confession statements ‘tailored’ to suit interrogators - court hears









A file picture of prison wardens Thomo Ngoato and Paulos Fourie as well as erstwhile inmate Thato Maringa in the dock for the murder of magistrate Victor Mabunda. Picture: James Mahlokwane Pretoria - Police interrogators exaggerated statements by adding words to create the desired confession to use in court against the men accused of killing magistrate Victor Mabunda. This was said yesterday by accused Paulos Fourie, who was being cross-examined in the Gauteng High Court, Pretoria, for his alleged involvement in the assassination of Mabunda in January last year. Confessions read in court revealed that Mabunda was shot numerous times in his Bronkhorstspruit driveway by a hitman allegedly hired by axed prison warden, Thomo Ngoato. The alleged mastermind was appearing before Mabunda for allegedly smuggling drugs to prison. At the time, Mabunda had made utterances that he would not sentence Ngoato to anything less than six years should he be found guilty.

Last week the court received confessions from Ngoato, Fourie and their alleged accomplice Thato Maringa, who was an inmate when they met him in the prison where they worked.

Fourie told the court that his confession was tailored to suit a certain version of a story interrogators wanted.

He said although he did not dispute everything in the statement, the police made him give them a statement that would match a confession they had earlier received from Ngoato.

He told Judge Bert Bam that police added words because they wanted to have the version that would suit them. Contrary to the confession document, he also claimed that he was not there when Mabunda was followed.

Fourie claimed that he didn’t know about the money Ngoato allegedly paid to Maringa for a “job well done”.

He said he only knew about money Ngoato withdrew to buy a car in Sandton. This was, however, challenged by prosecutor Annelie Coetzee who found contradictions in his testimony.

Ngoato was cross examined last week after giving his testimony and he too challenged parts of the confession.

Pretoria News