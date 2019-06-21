MUCKLENEUK community members, homeless people and members of churches gathered at Magnolia Dell Park to hold a vigil for the five homeless men who were killed over the past few weeks in the area. Thobile Mathonsi African News Agency (ANA)

Pretoria - A Group of residents joined community leaders at a vigil at Magnolia Dell to honour the five homeless middle-aged men bludgeoned to death in recent weeks. Resident Wilna de Beer said residents were horrified at the senseless killings and are giving support to NGOs working with the homeless, and those living on the streets to see how they can be kept safe.

The City of Tshwane is also accelerating plans to find secure shelter for the vulnerable people after a number of murders in the Muckleneuk/Sunnyside area. Others have come forward with stories of attacks, which they were able to ward off, but the community is sleeping with one eye open out of fear of further attacks, from what many see as a serial killer.

Among those at the vigil was the Anglican Bishop of Pretoria, Reverend Allan Kannemeyer.

Muckleneuk residents, homeless persons, local security personnel and priests gathered at Magnolia Dell Park yesterday to pay homage to the five homeless men that were brutally killed within weeks of each other. Bodies have been found near the Mears Station, at Magnolia Dell, at the corner of Justice Mohamed and Troye streets and near Unisa’s campus.

Mayco member for Community Safety and Social Development Services in Tshwane Sakkie du Plooy said the City was intensifying its efforts and consulting to find ways to create transit centres for the homeless

Two properties have already been identified.

“While we acknowledge that there is still a lot that needs to be done to address the plight of the homeless, the City has made strides,” he said, citing the City’s homeless policy which would provide a clear path for the future.

