Pacman enthusiasts at the 7th annual Geek Fest at Sun Arena, Menlyn. Picture: Jacques Naude/African News Agency(ANA)

Pretoria - Revellers visiting the Sun Arena in Time Square Menlyn could be forgiven for mistakenly thinking they had walked into the adult version of Disneyland, as the 7th Annual Geek Fest and Rush 2019 took place over the weekend. Memorabilia from popular internet series, cartoons, games and movies weren’t half as interesting as the enthusiasts gathered at the casino.

Walking in the first thing one noticed was the car KITT from the 1980s US TV series Knight Rider, alongside a replica car from the 1984 Ghostbusters fantasy comedy film.

Jaco Esterhuizen, dressed up as one of the characters from the Star Wars movie franchise, said he loved the relaxed, playful mood at festivals like these, and had been to most of them around the country.

This as the Geek Fest returned for its seventh year, as one of the biggest pop culture, lifestyle, gaming and cosplay events in Gauteng. This year the three-day festival was held under the theme “Big in Japan” and celebrated Japanese culture and all things Otaku.

Event-goers took part in fun activities and attractions, including sampling bits from food trucks, RoboWars, cosplay, craft stalls and live action role playing.

This year’s event was even bigger and better as gamers, geeks, children and adults were champing at the bit to get their game on in a virtual universe where kiting, laning, ganking and peeling was common gaming lingo.

Inga Dahlgrem, who has been participating in cosplay for nine years, said: “We come here because there is no bias against each other or geeky culture or negative attitudes.”

The festival began on Friday, and held revellers captive until yesterday.

Pretoria News