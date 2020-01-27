Pretoria - Paballo Moshoele was awarded with the outstanding achievement of gaining the second best results of learners with special educational needs in Gauteng in the National Senior Certificate examinations in 2019.
The visually impaired matriculant from Prinshof School for blind and partially sighted learners in Pretoria said once she was settled in her career she wanted to study teaching and educate people about albinism.
“I want to educate people. I grew up in a very small community in Hammanskraal.
"A lot of people there are very misinformed, they don't know much about my condition and don't know what albinism is.
"Once I am settled in my career I want to spread the word and educate people out there,” she said.