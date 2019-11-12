From performing at Christmas parties to markets, the choir will represent the Viva Independent School.
However, while flights and accommodation have been paid for, the team still need assistance to get around in the two countries.
They will be gone for three weeks, and only 12 members aged between 7 and 14 are going, scheduled to leave on December 4.
On Saturday, teachers were at the Skydive Pretoria for a tandem jump to raise funds and draw awareness to their plans. Teacher Sherwin Ngobeni said: “This is just to show them how to take a step into bravery; we want to give them encouragement that they can overcome anything as they are going overseas.