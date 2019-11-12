Viva Kids Choir from Mamelodi east set for sterling acts









SHERWIN NGOBENI and Philemon Legoabe planning to skydive to raise money for the Viva choir, which is set to tour Germany and Holland next month. Jacques Naude African News Agency (ANA) Pretoria - In a few weeks, the Viva Kids Choir from Alaska informal settlement in Mamelodi East will visit Germany and Holland to dish out some sterling performances. From performing at Christmas parties to markets, the choir will represent the Viva Independent School. However, while flights and accommodation have been paid for, the team still need assistance to get around in the two countries. They will be gone for three weeks, and only 12 members aged between 7 and 14 are going, scheduled to leave on December 4. On Saturday, teachers were at the Skydive Pretoria for a tandem jump to raise funds and draw awareness to their plans. Teacher Sherwin Ngobeni said: “This is just to show them how to take a step into bravery; we want to give them encouragement that they can overcome anything as they are going overseas.

“We also want to get ourselves out there and get people to know what we do and know about the kids and raise funds for them as well.

“We are trying to raise money that they are going to use while they are there; we are trying to raise as much as we possibly can.”

Viva Foundation chairman Leon Kriel said they sent 12 children to Europe each year; the current group needed money for transportation and shoes.

“Most costs have been paid for by sponsors, but we still need money for fuel while they are there, which is very expensive.

“We’ve hired two buses that still need to be paid for and they also need winter boots as it is snowing during this period.

“Every year we choose children that we send out to Europe and they have organised programmes while there. From company Christmas parties, markets, we take them during winter because we’ve got enormous events lined up,” he told the Pretoria News.

“Friends, please consider supporting our kids. Our choir is going to represent our school to promote our Child Sponsorship Programme and learn as much as they can about the European culture while they are at it.

“We do what we do, because we believe it has a lasting impact in the lives of extremely vulnerable children and families.”

The first Viva Village was established in the informal settlement at the end of 2009 and it has become the heart of community life.

Pretoria News