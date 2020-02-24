Vodacom helps empower two Atteridgeville early childhood development centres









Vodacom has joined forces with the government to up-skill and upgrade two early childhood development centres in Tshwane. Supplied Pretoria - Vodacom has joined forces with the government to up-skill and upgrade two early childhood development centres in the city, and to provide them with state- of-the-art equipment. Marumo and Boitumelo centres in Atteridgeville received the facelift and ICT trolley solution equipment, including 30 tablets loaded with numeracy and literacy software, to help get children up to speed with technology. The two facilities were in a poor state, with electrical non-compliant work and unhygienic kitchens. They were renovated and upgraded by Vodacom in its bid to support government’s Vision 2030 comprehensive approach to education. Vodacom’s corporate affairs chief officer Takalani Netshitenzhe said that as a long-standing partner of government, they took a deliberate decision to invest in early childhood development. Netshitenzhe said this was because research had shown that the key to providing quality basic education was to provide a range of service interventions and programmes that supported the holistic development of young children.

She said Vodacom had painted the centres, fixed ablution facilities, beefed up security and provided a mobile library with over 200 books.

Each centre was also provided with correct gas installation, TV, DVD players with educational material, a Vodacom e-school platform, printers, 20 gigs of data a month, stationery, educational toys and consumables worth over R27000 collectively.

“By upgrading the state of centres, we are contributing to improved sanitation and health in these facilities, factors which make for a conducive and safe learning environment.

“Critically, the upgrade of the facilities will ensure that the centres meet the requirements of the Department of Social Development, and this in turn will give the owners and the staff access to various free training courses which will improve their skills in the area of early childhood development,” she said.

Netshitenzhe said the ICT tools were designed to expose children to technology in the early years as well as assist teachers to become more comfortable with technology.

Vodacom intends to upgrade 11 other centres across the province by the end of next month.

Netshitenzhe said that eight centres had already been upgraded and renovated at a cost of over R6 million.

“The initiative doesn’t only benefit the children but also their caregivers and the parents, who are also becoming digitally literate,” she said.

According to public policy and education experts, delays in cognitive and overall development before schooling can often have long-lasting and costly consequences for children, families and society.

Netshitenzhe said that with effective and efficient funding and management, they believed a renewed focus on centres would strengthen the basic education system and help the country to produce well-rounded professionals and overcome poverty, unemployment and inequality.

“All the centres we support are close to our schools of excellence to ensure that these learners don’t fall away from the system and are part of the ecosystem where they get quality education support until such time as they go to university,” she said.

Pretoria News