Three pupils, wearing blue shirts and grey shorts, are seen participating in the challenge in a video that has since gone viral.
In the footage, they are standing next to one another, jumping into the air then tripping the person in the middle, who falls on his back as they laughed. Their school could not be reached for comment.
Over the past few days, videos have been doing the rounds showing one person jumping, to be tripped by two standing on both sides; the willing victim then falls flat on their back.
The challenge first surfaced on video-sharing social networking service TikTok and seems to be a favourite among pupils.