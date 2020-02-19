Warning: Skull breaker game can be deadly









Over the past few days, videos have been doing the rounds showing one person jumping who is then tripped by two others on either side. Picture: YouTube.com Pretoria - The widely condemned Skull Breaker Challenge has hit a school in the Moot area, north of Pretoria. Three pupils, wearing blue shirts and grey shorts, are seen participating in the challenge in a video that has since gone viral. In the footage, they are standing next to one another, jumping into the air then tripping the person in the middle, who falls on his back as they laughed. Their school could not be reached for comment. Over the past few days, videos have been doing the rounds showing one person jumping, to be tripped by two standing on both sides; the willing victim then falls flat on their back. The challenge first surfaced on video-sharing social networking service TikTok and seems to be a favourite among pupils.

Parents have been warned that the challenge could lead to massive head trauma and injuries.

Dr Bianca Visser, an emergency medicine practitioner at the emergency department of Netcare Unitas Hospital, told IOL website that parents should seek medical attention if their child received a blow to the head.

“It is always advisable to err on the side of caution, particularly when it comes to head injuries,” she said.

“It is vital that a medical professional assesses the child to determine whether there are no symptoms of a concussion at all, a possible concussion or something even more serious like a broken bone in the skull, a bruised brain or a bleed in or around the brain,” Visser advised.

“My advice to parents is to contact your doctor and have a medical professional assess your child as soon as possible, if you are at all concerned about a head injury that your child has sustained.

“It is also important for parents to receive information on how to further manage a head injury such as a concussion at home, to prevent potential long term consequences,” she said. The Education Department also alerted schools and parents to the trend, cautioning that they could end up with a situation where children suffered severe brain damage, or even death.

Pretoria News