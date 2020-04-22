WATCH: 7 tons of medical supplies arrive from UAE to help fight coronavirus

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Pretoria - The United Arab Emirates has sent cargo containing seven tons of medical supplies to South Africa to help fight the coronavirus. This will benefit healthcare workers and enhance the country's efforts to contain the virus. UAE’s ambassador to South Africa, Mahash Al Hamli, said the embassy dedicated itself to being an active partner and contributor to the international community in the global efforts to combat the pandemic. "There is communication and co-ordination on all educational, political, economic and social levels. The arrival of the first aid provided today to South Africa is proof of the lasting partnership between our two countries and a common commitment to eradicate this virus and support South Africa's efforts," he said. The ambassador said the donation will be handed over to the Department of International Relations and they can then decide where it goes.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video The 7 tons of medical aid supplies donated by the United Arab Emirates. Video: Supplied

He commended President Cyril Ramaphosa on responding quickly and deciding to lock down the country. He said South Africa had served as a guide on what measures could work in other countries.

"The lockdown has helped us support our employees. We follow the rules and make sure we take all the correct measures. Our staff members are working from home and keeping safe," he said.

Al Hamli said they managed to get their citizens back home from all countries globally. The embassy is also assisting in bringing back South Africans who were in the United Arab Emirates.

"So far we have helped return eight South African citizens and by next week it will be 150 citizens. We have worked closely with the Department of International Relations to achieve this," he said.

He added they were also working with the University of Cape Town to provide them with computers for graduates. They have also donated some essential resources to several families that were struggling to get by due to the lockdown.

He encouraged people to stay safe and said affected families would be kept close in prayer. He wished all affected members a fast recovery and said solidarity would help us during these troubling times.

* For the latest on the Covid-19 outbreak, visit IOL's #Coronavirus trend page.



** If you think you have been exposed to the Covid-19 virus, please call the 24-hour hotline on 0800 029 999 or visit sacoronavirus.co.za

Pretoria News