Pretoria - More than 70 people were left homeless after a fire destroyed about 29 shacks at Mooiplaas informal settlement, west of the city on Monday morning.
According to Tshwane Emergency Services spokesperson, Charles Mabaso, the fire was caused by a paraffin stove.
No one was injured, he said.
One of the residents, Rudzani Ramphai said it took less than a 10-minute trip to a spaza shop to lose all her belongings to the fire.
Ramphai said she had gone to buy bread, upon her return she got the shock of her life after seeing her shack up in flames.