More than 70 people were left homeless after a fire gutted about 29 shacks at Mooiplaas informal settlement. Picture: Rudzani Matshili Pretoria - More than 70 people were left homeless after a fire destroyed about 29 shacks at Mooiplaas informal settlement, west of the city on Monday morning. According to Tshwane Emergency Services spokesperson, Charles Mabaso, the fire was caused by a paraffin stove. No one was injured, he said. One of the residents, Rudzani Ramphai said it took less than a 10-minute trip to a spaza shop to lose all her belongings to the fire. Ramphai said she had gone to buy bread, upon her return she got the shock of her life after seeing her shack up in flames.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Residents look for belongings after more than 70 people were left homeless after a fire gutted about 29 shacks at Mooiplaas informal settlement. Video: Rudzani Matshili.

Among the things lost in the fire, were the clothes of her unborn baby.

"I watched everything burn down. I'm left with no plan and nowhere to sleep; all my relatives are in Limpopo.

"I am not sure what caused the fire as I wasn't around when it started and we can't even start rebuilding as the material was lost too.

“The only thing I have left to my name is just my ID book and a purse as those are the things I took with me.

"I had already bought clothes for my baby, but I have nothing left as they were all burnt,” she said.

Admond Matlala said he was inside the house when his wife alerted him of the fire.

Putting if out, was however an impossible task as it travelled quickly due to the dryness of the area and the lack of water.

“The moment I saw the fire, I tried putting it out with water but there was just not enough, so that’s how it managed to travel through all the shacks,” he said.

Talking about the impact, the unemployed Matlala said he lost his only source of income made through renting shacks.

“I had people who were renting and that’s how I made an income, now I don’t have anything.

"I am only left with the clothes I was wearing, and I don’t have a plan of where I am going to sleep tonight with my children and wife,” he said.

