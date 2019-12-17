WATCH: ANC, EFF accuse DA of delaying tactics in case of ousting Tshwane mayor, speaker









The gallery inside the Gauteng High Court, Pretoria. Picture: Rapula Moatshe Pretoria - Both the ANC and EFF in Tshwane have accused the DA of applying delaying tactics in a case against the implementation of December 5 resolutions taken by council to oust mayor Stevens Mokgalapa and Speaker Katlego Mathebe. This came after it emerged in the Gauteng High Court, Pretoria on Tuesday that legal counsel Etienne Labuschange has made a supplementary application on behalf of the Speaker, acting Speaker, Executive Mayor and acting Executive Mayor. The ANC legal representative Advocate Phasha Ngandwe said he had not yet perused the court papers and would need more time to do so, including filing the answering affidavit. All parties agreed to have the matter be heard on Thursday. On December 6 the DA approached the court in a bid to obtain an interdict against the City from implementing of council's resolutions.

The court granted the party an interim order, which suspended the resolutions, postponing the case to December 17.

The removal of both Mokgalapa and Mathebe was made amid chaos, which broke out when the EFF and ANC councillors blocked the acting Speaker Zweli Khumalo from taking over from Mathebe, who had recused herself from the meeting.

Reacting to the court postponement, the ANC regional leader Dr Kgosi Maepa said: "The Judge has said there is a new application.

"We were served only this morning with a new application (which) is for the 'former' mayor (Stevens) Mokgalapa and the purported acting mayor Abel Tau, 'former' Speaker Katlego Mathebe and the purported deputy Speaker Khumalo."

He said the DA realised that the City never submitted an application and therefore "they made a supplementary application with a new application".

He expressed confidence that the ANC will on Thursday emerge victorious following the hearing of the case.

"We are confident about what is going to ensue on Thursday. We are confident of victory on Thursday," Maepa said.

Tshwane EFF leader Moafrika Mabogwana said: "We came here very confident that this case is going to be a walkover. I think the DA is applying delaying tactics.

"They don't have a case hence they have brought new applications, which also speaks about the acting mayor. We have not passed any motion of no confidence against the acting mayor. We have passed a motion of no confidence against the mayor."

Maepa said the DA filed an urgent application as if there was no remedy that it can obtain using council rules.

"Why do you come to court if the (council) rules allow? We are also arguing that this order was granted erroneously because court was misled that Tshwane has made an application and then court today found out.

"You saw there were no legal representative team of the City because Tshwane has said it never made this kind of application. And the DA claims that they are core applicants to the City and if the City doesn't have an attorney or made an application how then does the DA become core applicant.

"Core applicant to who?," he said.

DA Gauteng chairperson Mike Moriarty said: "They said they were not served with court papers from the Speaker and happily from the DA's side they got court papers.

"From the Speaker's side they said they got the notices and they indicated that they have the intention to oppose. How do you indicate the intention to oppose if you don't have the papers?"

He said what transpired in council was "more like a military coup rather than the rule of law".

"I think the judge is going to rule heavily against them and justice will prevail," he said.

Moriarty said he was hopeful that come the next council sitting both Mathebe and Tau would still be in office.

