WATCH: Blue Bulls referee Werner Nagel creates own 50km ‘Om die Tuin’ run

Pretoria - Blue Bulls referee Werner Nagel loves to run, but with all his favourite road races and trail runs cancelled due to Covid-19, he created his own. Nagel, a member of the Hartbeespoort Marathon Club, had been looking forward to the Om die Dam 50km ultra-marathon last month and was also registered for the Two Oceans half-marathon this weekend. Instead he is in lockdown at his home at Hartbeespoort; so, inspired by the Garmin challenge to do 10 000 steps a day at home, he started planning his own event, a 50km solitary marathon which he called Om die Tuin. Other runners have tackled similar feats, but for Nagel the challenge with a fairly small property meant he had to do a thousand 50m laps, which included running through his house. He was up with the birds to start his race on Tuesday, his 42nd birthday, although he said he had forgotten that fact until his wife, Celeste, a doctor, congratulated him before she set off for work.

Nagel’s running partner was the family Labrador, Missie, but after the first part of the race, where she took some short cuts creating her own track, she gave up and went for a nap.

Meanwhile, Nagel plodded on lap after boring lap posting videos of his progress throughout the day which was shared live by local newspaper, the Kormorant.

Om die Dam is the largest inland ultra-marathon and, like Two Oceans in Cape Town, is known for its scenery. By comparison, his home Om die Tuin was rather flat and dull. “It was the same thing over and over again, with a lot of turning round corners.

“Running through the house included four little steps, and those steps were also a big issue,” he said. “I have run many ultra-marathons, but this one took me 10 hours, which is a lot longer than I would normally run, and it was very, very tiring. I had to focus on picking up my feet.”

Another problem with a circuit like that is keeping track. It is not like a familiar race with landmarks, but Nagel said he used his sports watch to monitor his progress, and kept his spirits up by joking about some of the landmarks on the Om die Dam route.

“Experienced runners will tell you,” he says in the video “Om die Dam starts at Saartjiesnek.” A few hours later, with 13km to go, he talks about the “Melodie flats” and the home stretch through Schoemansville, although he never leaves his property.

When he finally made it “home”, his daughter Xanthe, 11, wanted to film him running through her makeshift finishing line made of toilet paper.

His advice for others in lockdown is to set challenges to stay fit although, in retrospect, without space 50km is not something he would recommend. However, he is proud to have taken on the Garmin challenge, proving why he runs and making a statement for his Harties club.

“I miss being out, usually on a Saturday I would be with the guys on the rugby field all day or going for a proper run. “But I do understand why the government called for the lockdown; I just hope for business, especially small business, that it doesn’t go on too long.”

