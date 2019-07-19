A NEW bridge was handed over to the community of Olievenhoutbosch at an event held to coincide with Mandela Day yesterday. Oupa Mokoena African News Agency (ANA)

Pretoria - There was happiness and jubilation in Olievenhoutbosch yesterday when the community of Extension 24 celebrated the opening of a new bridge called Jakalasi. The cutting of the ribbon to mark the bridge's official opening was greeted with ululation and clapping of hands from people who attended the ceremony.

Much excitement was stirred with the hooting by taxi drivers driving along the bridge. Onlookers took pictures with their cellphones.

The 95m bridge was the brainchild of McCormick Development Property and was constructed at the cost of R12million.

Company executive manager Jason McCormick said the bridge had been built to replace the road the community had been using all along, which was in poor condition and impassable, especially for taxis which were used on a daily basis. Motorists and pedestrians used to struggle to travel to the mall due to the poor condition of the road.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Taxis hoot as the bridge is opened. Video: Rapula Moatshe





He expressed hope that the bridge would alleviate the plight of many people. He said the project had, in the time of construction, employed at least 116 people, and it was built within a period of six months.

“There were no problems during the building of the project and nothing was stolen from the site.”

McCormick said his company had also built the local shopping centre - Olievenhout Plaza - located along the R55. He said there were plans in the pipeline to expand it into a mall. “This shopping mall is very close to our hearts,” he said.

Manager Kenneth Masha said the shopping centre was opened in 2013 and there was a clause in the licence issued to it to construct the bridge on behalf of the municipality. “This main road is used by local taxis to transport locals.”

He said before it was rehabilitated the maintenance cost of vehicles using the road was very high.

“The taxis were being affected the most,” he added.

Speakers at the event pleaded with people to emulate the humanitarian legacy of the late Nelson Mandela.

ANC councillor in Region 4 Nosipho Makeke said: “Today is an important day in our history as we celebrate the birthday anniversary of our first black president.”

She encouraged residents to devote at least 67 minutes of their time doing something good in the community.

“The legacy of Mandela is that we must plough back,” she said.

A representative of taxi operators, David Makgale, expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the builders of the road.

“This is a public road and it is not only for taxi people, but for everyone who needs to move from one side of the community to the other,” he said.

The bridge was handed to the community for use - and the City for maintenance.

Pretoria News