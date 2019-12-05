WATCH: Chaos as acting Speaker prevented from presiding over meeting in Tshwane









Chaos in the Tshwane council as acting Speaker Zweli Khumalo is prevented from presiding over the meeting. Picture: Rapula Moatshe. Pretoria - Chaos broke out during a special council sitting at Tshwane House Council Chamber when both the ANC and EFF councillors barred the acting Speaker Zweli Khumalo from presiding over the meeting due to allegations that he was drunk. This was after Speaker Katlego Mathebe recused herself from conducting the meeting because it was going to deal with a motion of no confidence against her. But, before the meeting could officially get under way, the EFF leader Moafrika Mabogwana wanted Mathebe to assure the House that she won't recuse herself. Mathebe refused to budge to the demand and continued to invite Khumalo to ascend to the podium. Khumalo was, however, prevented from taking charge of the meeting by a group of EFF councilors, clad in red overalls.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Chaos in the Tshwane council as acting Speaker Zweli Khumalo is prevented from presiding over the meeting. Video: Rapula Moatshe.

They were later joined by ANC councillors, shouting that he must return to his seat.

Amid the chaos the DA held their caucus inside the chamber and asked Khumalo to go back to the Speaker's seat while they stood back to watch him.

Immediately after he took over the seat, both the EFF and ANC councillors rushed to the stage.

DA regional leader Abel Tau led a group of DA councillors to defend Khumalo, who eventually vacated the seat.

DA provincial leader John Moodey accused the ANC of trying to steal the City of Tshwane like it did with Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality.

"This is nothing but a tactic to try to steal this metro as well," he said.

He labelled the goings-on in council a mockery of democracy and thuggery.

Moody said the acting speaker was elected by council to take over should the Speaker not be available.

"Officials are here and you need to ask yourself a question: Who do they work for because MEC (Lebogang) Maile apparently briefed them," he said.

Dr Kgosi Maepa said Khumalo was prevented from presiding over council because he was allegedly drunk.

"Some of the councillors went to the stage and when they came back they said the gentleman apparently smells of alcohol.

"It is an allegation that was made; that's why people came back and said councillor Zweli must not go there because he smells of alcohol and that he had been drinking before coming to the meeting," he said.

He said there were officials from the Department of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs, who by law can preside over the meeting in the absence of the Speaker.

Pretoria News