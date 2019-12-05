Pretoria - Chaos broke out during a special council sitting at Tshwane House Council Chamber when both the ANC and EFF councillors barred the acting Speaker Zweli Khumalo from presiding over the meeting due to allegations that he was drunk.
This was after Speaker Katlego Mathebe recused herself from conducting the meeting because it was going to deal with a motion of no confidence against her.
But, before the meeting could officially get under way, the EFF leader Moafrika Mabogwana wanted Mathebe to assure the House that she won't recuse herself.
Mathebe refused to budge to the demand and continued to invite Khumalo to ascend to the podium.
Khumalo was, however, prevented from taking charge of the meeting by a group of EFF councilors, clad in red overalls.