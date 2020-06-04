WATCH: Cops arrest two at Tshwane roadblock with dagga worth R700 000

Pretoria - Law enforcement agencies cracked the whip on crime in the City of Tshwane and arrested two men transporting bags of compressed dagga and cigarettes in a stolen car. Gauteng Community Safety MEC Faith Mazibuko was part of the team that caught the men who said they were travelling with the dagga from Hillbrow in Joburg to Dr George Mukhari Academic Hospital in Ga-Rankuwa. The arrest formed part of many busts from Operation Okae Molao to catch criminals seeking to take advantage of the lockdown and also enforce compliance through numerous roadblocks across Tshwane. An emotive Mazibuko said: “You heard these guys and what they said. So the children of Ga-Rankuwa must die from drugs because of people like these men who try to take advantage of the lockdown. “The street value of that dagga is estimated at around R700 000, but it is still to be weighed.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Police load bags of dagga confiscated while being transported from Hillbrow in Joburg to Dr George Mukhari Academic Hospital in Ga-Rankuwa. Video: James Mahlokwane





"They were also in possession of prohibited cigarettes, all travelling in a stolen car. We are very proud of this arrest that it is just one of many.”

She said law enforcement agencies have been teaming up to crack down on such criminal elements on the roads because a lot of counterfeit and illegal goods were transported on the roads.

Provincial police commissioner lieutenant-general Elias Mawela joined Mazibuko in leading the operation executed by the police working together with the military police and the metro police.

They hosted roadblocks in the Pretoria CBD, Marabastad, the road near Kgosi Mampuru II Correctional Centre, Atteridgeville and several other crime hotspots in the City of Tshwane.

Pretoria News