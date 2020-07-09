WATCH: EFF protest against alleged rape of girl, 2, at George Mukhari Hospital

Pretoria - George Mukhari Academic Hospital CEO Dr Richard Lebethe has pleaded with the public to give the relevant authorities time to investigate the alleged rape of the 2-year-old who was in insolation at the hospital. Lebethe was speaking outside the hospital as members of the regional EFF in Tshwane held a peaceful demonstration outside the hospital demanding answers for the gruesome incident. He said since the hospital found out about the incident it had instituted its own investigations and were pleading with the public to treat the matter as "sub judice" not only for the hospital but for the family. “Such things not only hurt the family but also hurt the staff because the child went through many hands during their time here. To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video George Mukhari Academic Hospital CEO Dr Richard Lebethe speaks about the incident. Video: oupa Mokoena

"And until such time that we directly identify the person responsible everyone in the hospital will look like the perpetrator.” “As the CEO of this hospital, I am taking full responsibility for this and anyone who has issues with what has happened can question me.”

Ntebogeng Nguni, Deputy secretary for the EFF, said the organisation wanted to come to the hospital to show the family of the victim solidarity but also to call on the CEO to provide clarity on what happened.

Nguni said the issue of rape and particularly the scourge of gender-based violence remained rampant as criminals clearly still felt like they could get away with it.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video EFF members demonstrate at the entrance to George Mukhari Acedemic Hospital. Video: Goitsemang Tlhabye





“The justice system is not doing anything and it's for this reason they still feel brazen enough to commit these crimes.

"They are aware that whatever they do they will get away with it.”

“It doesn't matter where they are, be it this hospital or outside in our communities, but perpetrators need to know that they will be held accountable and face the full might of the law.”

