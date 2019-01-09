A lot of tears were shed this morning as learners started their first day at FF Riebero Primary School in Mamelodi. Picture: Sakhile Ndlazi

Pretoria - “I want to go home”, Mom, you don’t love me”, and “Who are these people?” could be heard numerous times on Wednesday morning at FF Riebero Primary School in Mamelodi. As parents brought their children to "big school" for the first time, the anxiety one the pint-sized learners' faces was plain to see.

Boitumelo Maluleka was clearly unhappy at being left to fend for herself. She could be heard screaming, kicking and yelling, “Mom, you don’t love me”.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video A lot of tears were shed this morning as learners started their first day at FF Riebero Primary School in Mamelodi. Video: Sakhile Ndlazi

Her crying appeared to trigger a flood of tears from her new classmates.

Parents also dabbed their eyes and lingered at the door for a final glimpse of their little ones, before being gently reminded by teachers to move on.

Grade R teacher Phillipine Mokoena said it was understandable for children to experience first-day kindergarten anxiety.

Imagine what it must be like to suddenly leave the familiar comfort of home and be dropped into a new environment where everything and everyone is different.

Pretoria News