WATCH: Gautrain back on track with measures to fight coronavirus

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Pretoria - The Gautrain and its bus service return to their routes as of today in line with the Level 4 lockdown regulations. Four bus routes have been amended so that buses may stop at various hospitals that are in close vicinity to the Gautrain alignment to assist in transporting medical services personnel working in hospitals. In Pretoria the bus running from the station in the CBD will now stop at the Zuid Afrikaanse Hospital, Jacaranda Hospital, Mediclinic Medforum and at the Louis Pasteur Private Hospital. The bus running from Hatfield Station will stop at the Pretoria Urology Hospital, Muelmed Mediclinic, the Heart Hospital and Steve Biko Academic Hospital. Those travelling to Joburg will also be able to access a number of hospitals from Park Station, which include Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital and Park Lane Clinic.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video The Gautrain is back in service and has taken measures against the coronavirus. Video: Supplied





Sunninghill Hospital will be able to be accessed from taking a bus from Midrand Station.

Gautrain services were suspended at the end of March due to the lockdown. Gautrain spokesperson Kesagee Nayager said in keeping with government regulations, trains would operate daily between 5.30am and 9.30am and from 3pm to 7pm.

This was to ensure that passengers were able to return to their homes before the 8pm night curfew starts.

On Monday to Friday, trains will operate at 20-minute intervals and 30 minutes on weekends and public holidays. The revised train and bus schedules will be available on the Gautrain website and app.

Nayager stressed that “we have taken great care to implement numerous precautionary measures to ensure that we avoid the spread of Covid-19.”

These measures entailed that everyone on the trains and buses must wear face masks at all times.

The Gautrain has procured a batch of cloth face masks and will distribute these to customers free of charge. However, it warned that stock was limited and asked that passengers be prepared with their own face masks.

Passengers are encouraged to apply physical distancing measures at stations and on board trains, buses and midi-buses.

”We have applied floor decals at the stations to assist passengers to keep clear distances from other passengers. These are spaced at least one metre apart from each other.

“Similarly, on board trains, buses and midi-buses, certain seats have been cordoned off to allow for physical distancing. Passengers must remain seated while on board the train,” Nayager said.

Trains, buses and midi-buses will be cleaned and disinfected at regular intervals throughout the day and cleaning staff will be deployed at all stations to wipe down and disinfect touch-points such as handrails.

All customer-facing staff will be screened for Covid-19. Staff will be screened for fever throughout the day and have been asked to stay at home if they have any symptoms.

Alcohol-based hand sanitisers have been made available at all stations and on buses. Random screening of passengers will be conducted at stations in collaboration with the Department of Health field workers.

The airport service will remain suspended until further notice.

The City of Tshwane has announced it would continue to run its bus services. City spokesperson Selby Bokaba said the City would announce tomorrow the new running schedules as per the new lockdown level.

* For the latest on the Covid-19 outbreak, visit IOL's #Coronavirus trend page.



** If you think you have been exposed to the Covid-19 virus, please call the 24-hour hotline on 0800 029 999 or visit sacoronavirus.co.za

Pretoria News