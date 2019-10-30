WATCH: Jacob Kubeka named Tshwane bus driver of the year









Jacob Kubeka congratulated by Mayor Stevens Mokgalapa during the award ceremony. Picture: Rapula Moatshe Pretoria - Jacob Kubeka, 53, was named bus driver of the year during the Tshwane Bus Services (TBS) driver of the year awards ceremony hosted by the City of Tshwane in Pretoria West. The annual ceremony saw at least 33 drivers working for TBS being acknowledged for their excellent driving skills on the road. Kubeka stood out as the winner in the male drivers' category and the overall winner of the competition. The father of three children, who has been working for the City since 2006, was over the moon after he was announced as the biggest winner on the day. He received a trophy and a medal.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Jacob Kubeka is the Tshwane bus driver of the year. Video: Rapula Moatshe





"The award means a lot to me because I have always entered the competition and whether I win or lose I don't give up.

"I like the competition," he said.

The first time he entered the competition was in 2016 and last year he finished second.

Everyday he wakes up at 2:45am to board a bus from Vlaklaagte Number Two near KwaMhlanga, where he stays.

"I do the morning shift which starts at 6am, but I am always at work at 5:15am so that I can drink tea and inspect the bus to see if it is roadworthy or not.

"I knock off at 5pm," he said.

He attributes his success at work to having a good relationship with commuters.

"I always tell commuters that if I make a mistake they don't have to shout at me, but they should just send one of them to tell me that I have done wrong so that I can rectify the mistake the following day," Kubeka said.

The occasion was graced by mayor Stevens Mokgalapa and Roads and Transport MMC, Sheila Senkubuge, who lauded the drivers for their commitment and devotion to work.

Mokgalapa said: "It is very important for them to be appreciated because they are doing a very important job by taking commuters from their homes to work and schools and then return them."

He said there were about 250 TBS drivers, doing at least 180 shifts on a daily basis.

"It is important to motivate them. It is befitting to commend them now because it happens during transport month," he said.

Pretoria News