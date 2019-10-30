Pretoria - Jacob Kubeka, 53, was named bus driver of the year during the Tshwane Bus Services (TBS) driver of the year awards ceremony hosted by the City of Tshwane in Pretoria West.
The annual ceremony saw at least 33 drivers working for TBS being acknowledged for their excellent driving skills on the road.
Kubeka stood out as the winner in the male drivers' category and the overall winner of the competition.
The father of three children, who has been working for the City since 2006, was over the moon after he was announced as the biggest winner on the day.
He received a trophy and a medal.